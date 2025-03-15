25 photos of Burnley fans arriving at the Swansea.com Stadium

By Kelvin Lister-Stuttard
Published 15th Mar 2025, 14:34 BST
Updated 15th Mar 2025, 15:12 BST
Burnley fans have made the long trip down to South Wales as the Clarets face Swansea City hoping to extend their unbeaten to 25 games and continue their push for automatic promotion back to the Premier League.

Did our photographer snap you arriving at the ground before kick off?

Burnley fans arrive at Swansea City for the Championship fixture. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

1. 1

Burnley fans arrive at Swansea City for the Championship fixture. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Photo Sales
Burnley fans arrive at Swansea City for the Championship fixture. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

2. 2

Burnley fans arrive at Swansea City for the Championship fixture. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Photo Sales
Burnley fans arrive at Swansea City for the Championship fixture. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

3. 3

Burnley fans arrive at Swansea City for the Championship fixture. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Photo Sales
Burnley fans arrive at Swansea City for the Championship fixture. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

4. 4

Burnley fans arrive at Swansea City for the Championship fixture. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:BurnleySwansea CityPremier League
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice