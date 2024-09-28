Burnley boss Scott Parker makes 'dominant' demand of his players ahead of Oxford United test

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Scott Parker wants to see more of an attacking intent when his Burnley side take on Oxford United this afternoon.

Burnley’s head coach is understandably delighted with the way his side have started the season, having taken 13 points from their first six games to sit third in the table.

Despite the strong results, the Clarets have lacked something of a goal threat in recent games and are struggling to create clear-cut chances.

Coming up against a newly-promoted Oxford side that have also started the season well, winning all three of their home games to sit ninth, Parker knows a big challenge lies ahead.

“There’s a tough game ahead of us,” he said.

“At home they’ve had three games and they’ve won them all, so it’s a team that understands how they play, they’re a positional team, they’ve got some real quality and can be a real threat, certainly at home.

“As always, we go there with the utmost respect for the opposition and rightfully so because the results have proven that, so we will be under no illusions to the challenge we will face.

“We will prep as well as we can while also trying to dominate and put our stamp on the game and cause them problems as well.

“It’s a big challenge ahead of us, but as I keep saying that challenge will come most weeks in this division because of the way the league is.”

While Parker and his staff will carry out their homework on the opposition, first and foremost he wants to see improvements from his side.

“The way the game is moving and improving with coaches and how teams set up, there’s that challenge and I need to set up the team as best as I can to nullify their strengths,” he said.

“But we want to be a dominant team, we want to put our stamp on every game no matter who we play and cause them as many problems as we can.

“While of course there is always an element of looking at the opposition, doing certain things and looking at certain individuals in their team, large parts is also about us and how we can go and win the game.”