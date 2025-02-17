Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Scott Parker has given Lyle Foster his backing despite the forward’s costly misses during Burnley’s goalless draw with Preston North End.

The striker, playing out on the left flank for the Clarets in recent weeks, missed two huge opportunities either side of half-time during the stalemate at Deepdale on Saturday.

While the 24-year-old has spent a large chunk of the season out injured, he’s still only scored one league goal from his 19 appearances, with that goal coming against fierce rivals Blackburn Rovers back in August.

Despite his drought in front of goal, Parker has been left delighted with Foster’s recent displays in the starting XI.

“Yes, he hasn't scored for a while,” he conceded.

“But, you know, he's been incredible really. He's come off the back of a long-ish injury and he's been...even against Preston on Saturday, his general game was brilliant. He gives us our options, he's sharp, he's technically nice and he's been superb.

“On this occasion he's not managed to put a couple of chances or things haven’t fallen his way in front of goal, so he’ll be disappointed. But that's life sometimes.

Lyle Foster reacts after missing a good chance. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

“That's the world we live in as professional athletes. Sometimes you have those moments and Lyle has obviously had that in this game.”

Foster’s only other goal this season came in the FA Cup, when he scored during the 3-1 after-extra-time win against Reading in the third round.

The South African internaitonal found the back of the net on six occasions in the Premier League last season from 31 outings.