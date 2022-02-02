Brutal Burnley prediction made by Dutch icon, West Ham miss out on £30m-rated star striker

Both sides head into the game in desperate need of a win, as the relegation battle continues to intensify now the season is past the midway stage.
The last time the two sides faced each other, back in 2020, the Clarets secured a 1-0 win at Turf Moor, thanks to Jay Rodriguez's second-half goal.
While Burnley didn't have the most memorable of January transfer windows, they did at least manage to find a replacement for Chris Wood, bringing in Netherlands international Wout Weghorst.
Discussing the new signing, Clarets boss Sean Dyche said: “Wout is a player that our scouts have been strong on for some time and we feel that he can add to all that we do at Burnley Football Club.
His signing is a continued show of the Club’s and team’s development. We wish Wout well as he earns the right to push our group forwards.”
Chairman Alan Pace added: “I’d like to wish Wout a very warm welcome to Burnley Football Club.
“We’re absolutely delighted to have brought in a great talent with a fantastic goal-scoring pedigree in Germany. I look forward to him joining up with Sean and the team.
“January is a famously difficult window, as we all know. I am however delighted that a lot of hard work by everyone involved has paid off.”
Take a look at all the latest stories from the Premier League, as the reaction to Monday's enthralling transfer deadline day continues: