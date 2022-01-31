Sean Dyche's thoughts as Wout Weghorst signs for Burnley

Burnley have landed the Netherlands international from Wolfsburg for an undisclosed fee, believed to be £12m, and he is in line to make his debut in Saturday's crucial home clash with Watford.

The 6ft 6ins forward has signed a three-and-a-half-year contract and takes over Chris Wood's number nine shirt after his move to Newcastle.

Weghorst, capped 12 times by his country, has scored 59 goals in 118 Bundesliga appearances for Wolfsburg since 2018, in which time only Robert Lewandowski of Bayern Munich has outscored him in the German top flight.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wout Weghorst

He also featured for Netherlands at Euro 2020, finding the back of the net in a 3-2 win against Ukraine.

And Dyche said:“Wout is a player that our scouts have been strong on for some time and we feel that he can add to all that we do at Burnley Football Club.

“His signing is a continued show of the Club’s and team’s development. We wish Wout well as he earns the right to push our group forwards.”

Chairman Alan Pace added: “I’d like to wish Wout a very warm welcome to Burnley Football Club.

“We’re absolutely delighted to have brought in a great talent with a fantastic goal-scoring pedigree in Germany. I look forward to him joining up with Sean and the team.