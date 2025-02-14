Brownhill and Koleosho: Burnley injury state of play ahead of Preston North End derby

Scott Parker could be about to be given even more selection headaches with the imminent return of Josh Brownhill and Luca Koleosho.

The injured duo have missed Burnley’s last four games with knocks, but are now back in training and could be available for the weekend’s derby with Preston North End.

Given how well the Clarets have performed in their absence, the duo might find it tough to immediately force their way back into the starting XI.

“They're both training now,” Parker said.

“The Hull game was a little bit too early for them, [but] I suspect that maybe they might be around it or available at the weekend.”

The Clarets boast an impressive squad depth at the minute, as proven by the strong bench they were able to name for the midweek 2-0 win against Hull City.

Joe Worrall, Marcus Edwards, Jeremy Sarmiento and Ashley Barnes all came on as substitutes, while the likes of Jonjo Shelvey and Manuel Benson weren’t even used.

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - JANUARY 17: Josh Brownhill of Burnley looks on during the Sky Bet Championship match between Burnley FC and Sunderland AFC at Turf Moor on January 17, 2025 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Molly Darlington/Getty Images)

With Brownhill and Koleosho, as well as Aaron Ramsey still to come back, Parker has plenty of options at his disposal heading into the crucial final 14 games of the season.

“We don't need to rush players back, but you’re starting to see that [competition]. There's a lot of players coming back to fitness,” Parker added.

“There's big competition here now and people want to keep the shirt and deserve to keep the shirt as well. That's healthy, healthy competition, which every team needs and I'm pleased that we have that at the moment.”