Bristol City boss makes Scott Twine pledge after Burnley man enjoys goalscor
The 24-year-old headed home the Robins’ equaliser during their 1-1 draw with Watford on Saturday.
It was Twine’s first start for the club since sealing a loan move until the end of the season, having been recalled from his previous loan stint with Championship rivals Hull City.
Not only did Twine get his name on the scoresheet, he also showed glimpses of his creative talent while also spurning a good chance earlier in the game.
Bristol City boss Liam Manning was more than satisfied with Twine’s debut but claims there’s a lot more to come from his new man.
“I was pleased with him,” he told Bristol Live.
“For a first game with the lads, in terms of relationships and understanding, I thought he showed what he’s about.
“First-half, he’ll be frustrated by the one he missed on a cut-back, knowing him that’s a chance I’d expect him to take.
“The header? It’s the first header in his career. Genuinely! Whether it was his head or his nose, I’m not sure! But right place, right time.
“I thought he showed flashes in terms of first-half, where he’s picking things up and trying little diagonals over defender’s heads and when you think about counter-attacks in the second half, how he linked it, and how quite a lot of it we released to him and then countered to get us up the pitch. It was pleasing.
“Delighted to get him, it’s not often you’re able to get somebody who’s started 20+ games in the Championship [from a side] who have consistently been in the top 10 and around us. So to be able to take him off somebody we’re in direct competition with has been a positive thing.
“I don’t want to ramp up a crazy amount of pressure on him but he’s only going to get better.”
Twine played regularly for Hull before making the switch to Bristol City, making 24 appearances in all competitions.
Tigers boss Liam Rosenior recently confirmed it was Burnley’s decision to recall Twine from the MKM Stadium.