'Bring back Turf Moor roar!': Burnley FC reach out to fans for suggestions on how to improve 'flat' Turf Moor atmosphere

Burnley FC have contacted the club’s season ticket holders for suggestions on how to improve the Turf Moor atmosphere – which they claim has fallen “flat” this season.

It comes in the wake of the club publishing a job advert for a drummer, which certainly got tongues wagging among the Clarets faithful.

Burnley say the successful applicant will play a part in “creating an exciting and vibrant matchday experience” during home games.

Much has been discussed on social media and message boards since the advert was published on the club’s LinkedIn page on Wednesday.

Following the fallout, the club has now contacted all season ticket holders for other suggestions on how to “bring back the Turf Moor roar”.

Supporters have been asked to complete a survey with proposals to “enhance the atmosphere and get behind the team for the full 90 minutes”.

“We are writing to you regarding a recent club job advert that was placed for a drummer,” the Clarets wrote in their email to season ticket holders.

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 13: Burnley fans show their support prior to the Sky Bet Championship between Burnley and Blackburn Rovers at Turf Moor on November 13, 2022 in Burnley, England.

“Much speculation has arisen from this advert and feedback on both sides of the coin has been heard.

“At the end of last season, Vincent Kompany asked the fans to make Turf Moor a ‘fortress’. Despite this, most supporters would agree that the atmosphere at Turf Moor this season has felt flat.

“With that, we come to you, the season ticket holder, to hear your suggestions on how we can collectively lift the match day atmosphere. We are open to hearing any and all suggestions as to how to bring back the Turf Moor roar.

“We must ensure the squad hears and feels our support throughout the 90 minutes and beyond. We invite you to submit your suggestions as to how we best do this.

“Let’s bring the noise!”

As for the new drummer role, applicants will need to demonstrate a “flexible approach” and be able to work evenings and weekends, the job specification states.

The drummer will be expected to be reactive to what is happening on the pitch and contribute to creating a “lively” matchday atmosphere to create a memorable experience for supporters.