'Brilliant housery': Micah Richards on James Trafford's penalty 'antics' during Burnley v Sunderland drama

Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton

Burnley FC writer

Published 21st Jan 2025, 17:00 GMT
Updated 21st Jan 2025, 17:19 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Four days on, James Trafford continues to be the talk of the footballing world following his remarkable double penalty save.
Read More
Burnley boss Scott Parker makes James Trafford England prediction which impacts ...

The 22-year-old ensured the Clarets came away with a potentially crucial point on Friday night by saving not one, but two late penalties during the 0-0 draw against Sunderland.

Trafford dived the same way on both occasions to deny Wilson Isidor, who was left visibly upset at the final whistle and had to be consoled by his teammates.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The goalkeeper’s delaying tactics worked a treat, with Isidor being forced to wait to take the spot kick as Trafford changed his gloves, tied his laces and latterly received treatment for a “crying hammy”.

Referee Anthony Backhouse eventually booked Trafford for his troubles.

But delivering his verdict on Trafford’s “antics”, ex-player turned pundit Micah Richards labelled his actions as “brilliant”.

Speaking on The Rest is Football podcast, he said: “I watched the game. It was actually very entertaining, and when [Trafford] saved the first one, I thought: ‘he can’t possibly save the next one’.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
BURNLEY, ENGLAND - JANUARY 17: James Trafford of Burnley looks on during the Sky Bet Championship match between Burnley FC and Sunderland AFC at Turf Moor on January 17, 2025 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Molly Darlington/Getty Images)BURNLEY, ENGLAND - JANUARY 17: James Trafford of Burnley looks on during the Sky Bet Championship match between Burnley FC and Sunderland AFC at Turf Moor on January 17, 2025 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Molly Darlington/Getty Images)
BURNLEY, ENGLAND - JANUARY 17: James Trafford of Burnley looks on during the Sky Bet Championship match between Burnley FC and Sunderland AFC at Turf Moor on January 17, 2025 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Molly Darlington/Getty Images)

"He’s just thinking: ‘is the striker going to go in a different direction, or is he going to go the same way?’ He goes the same way.

"But did you see all the antics that Trafford was doing? He took his gloves off. The referee was like: ‘what are you doing?’ It was brilliant housery.”

Related topics:Micah RichardsSunderlandBurnley

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice