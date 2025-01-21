'Brilliant housery': Micah Richards on James Trafford's penalty 'antics' during Burnley v Sunderland drama
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The 22-year-old ensured the Clarets came away with a potentially crucial point on Friday night by saving not one, but two late penalties during the 0-0 draw against Sunderland.
Trafford dived the same way on both occasions to deny Wilson Isidor, who was left visibly upset at the final whistle and had to be consoled by his teammates.
The goalkeeper’s delaying tactics worked a treat, with Isidor being forced to wait to take the spot kick as Trafford changed his gloves, tied his laces and latterly received treatment for a “crying hammy”.
Referee Anthony Backhouse eventually booked Trafford for his troubles.
But delivering his verdict on Trafford’s “antics”, ex-player turned pundit Micah Richards labelled his actions as “brilliant”.
Speaking on The Rest is Football podcast, he said: “I watched the game. It was actually very entertaining, and when [Trafford] saved the first one, I thought: ‘he can’t possibly save the next one’.
"He’s just thinking: ‘is the striker going to go in a different direction, or is he going to go the same way?’ He goes the same way.
"But did you see all the antics that Trafford was doing? He took his gloves off. The referee was like: ‘what are you doing?’ It was brilliant housery.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.