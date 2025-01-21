'Brilliant housery': Micah Richards on James Trafford's penalty 'antics' during Burnley v Sunderland drama

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Four days on, James Trafford continues to be the talk of the footballing world following his remarkable double penalty save.

Trafford dived the same way on both occasions to deny Wilson Isidor, who was left visibly upset at the final whistle and had to be consoled by his teammates.

The goalkeeper’s delaying tactics worked a treat, with Isidor being forced to wait to take the spot kick as Trafford changed his gloves, tied his laces and latterly received treatment for a “crying hammy”.

Referee Anthony Backhouse eventually booked Trafford for his troubles.

But delivering his verdict on Trafford’s “antics”, ex-player turned pundit Micah Richards labelled his actions as “brilliant”.

Speaking on The Rest is Football podcast, he said: “I watched the game. It was actually very entertaining, and when [Trafford] saved the first one, I thought: ‘he can’t possibly save the next one’.

"He’s just thinking: ‘is the striker going to go in a different direction, or is he going to go the same way?’ He goes the same way.

"But did you see all the antics that Trafford was doing? He took his gloves off. The referee was like: ‘what are you doing?’ It was brilliant housery.”