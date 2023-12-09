Brighton v Burnley: Team news, predicted teams and TV details as Clarets look to bounce back from Wolves defeat
Vincent Kompany’s men will be out to end their four-game losing streak on the road, a run that was extended with a 1-0 defeat at Molineux on Tuesday night.
The result means the Clarets remain inside the Premier League’s bottom three, two points adrift of safety.
As for Brighton, they recorded a 2-1 win against Brentford on Wednesday and currently sit eighth, just five points off the Champions League places.
Here’s all the important information ahead of today’s fixture:
When and where is the game taking place?
The match is being held at Brighton’s Amex Stadium on Saturday 9. Kick-off is at 3pm.
Is it on TV?
No, the fixture falls behind the UK’s Saturday 3pm blackout.
How else can I follow the game?
Burnley FC writer Matt Scrafton will be providing live updates on his Twitter feed, followed by a match report, post-match reaction and further analysis on the Burnley Express’ website.
What’s the latest team news?
Burnley have been dealt a big blow with the news that star man Luca Koleosho is to miss the next few months through injury.
It comes after the winger suffered a knee injury during the first-half of Tuesday night’s defeat to Wolves.
On a more positive note, Jordan Beyer returns from suspension but Josh Cullen, Jack Cork and Lyle Foster all remain unavailable.
As for Brighton, they’ll be boosted by the return of key man Lewis Dunk after the defender served his three-match ban.
Mahmoud Dahoud is also back after serving a suspension of his own, while Adam Webster could also return from a knock.
Solly March (knee), Ansu Fati (thigh), Julio Enciso (knee), Tariq Lamptey (thigh), Pervis Estupinan (thigh) and Danny Welbeck remain sidelined, however.
Vincent Kompany’s pre-match comments
“We always have the mindset we can do something. I felt like that when we played against Wolves, I felt like that when we played [Crystal] Palace, even Arsenal. The team has that belief.
“To get that over the line is what we’re talking about now. We have that one moment [against Wolves] where Jay Rod is one-on-one with the goalkeeper to put it in the back of the net, plus the decision making in the first phase when we have the ball.
“On so many occasions they do it well because we do create from a number of situations, but it’s that final bit we need to get right.”
What are the predicted teams?
Brighton: Steele, Veltman, Dunk, Igor, Gross, Baleba, Gilmour, Adingra, Pedro, Mitoma, Ferguson
Burnley: Trafford, Vitinho, Ekdal, Beyer, Taylor, Brownhill, Berge, Gudmundsson, Tresor, Amdouni, Rodriguez
Who is the referee?
Simon Hooper. He’s overseen 13 games so far this season, dishing out 65 yellow cards and three reds. He last officiated a Burnley game in November 2021 during the 3-3 home draw against Crystal Palace.
What are the latest odds?
Brighton: 4/9
Draw: 18/5
Burnley: 11/2
Odds according to SkyBet.