Brighton & Hove Albion beat Burnley to the signing of long-term Vincent Kompany target

The Clarets had made the Anderlecht man one of their key targets this summer ahead of their return to the Premier League.

Vincent Kompany, who previously managed Anderlecht, had eyed the 20-year-old as far back as last summer after first taking over at Turf Moor.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But his side have been priced out of a deal and it’s instead their top flight rivals Brighton who have got a move over the line for a rumoured £17m fee.

It had previously been reported that Burnley had seen an offer in the region of £13m knocked back – and Kompany’s men were reportedly unwilling to enter into a bidding war.

The stopper has signed a five-year contract at the Amex Stadium.

“I am very pleased to have signed Bart,” Seagulls boss Roberto De Zerbi said.

Kompany has targeted Verbruggen since last summer. Picture: Anderlecht

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He is used to playing a type of football similar to ours and he will have no problem fitting into our group.

“He has the potential to become a very important player for the club in the coming years.”

Despite the form of Arijanet Muric last season, the Clarets are understood to be in the market for a new goalkeeper this summer.

Following their failure to land Verbruggen, Kompany could well turn his sights to Antwerp shot stopper Jean Butez. Kamil Grabara of FC Copenhagen is also said to be on the club’s radar.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Manchester City man James Trafford, who spent last season on loan with Bolton Wanderers, has also been linked.

Lawrence Vigouroux, meanwhile, has arrived on a free transfer after coming to the end of his contract with Leyton Orient to provide further competition.

Verbruggen made the move to Anderlecht from his hometown club NAC Breda in 2020 for a fee of less than £300,000.

He made his debut a year later and has since gone on to be named the Belgian Pro League’s player of the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad