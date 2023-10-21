Brentford v Burnley: Team news, predicted teams and TV details as Clarets return from international break

Burnley make their return from the international break this afternoon when they take on Brentford.

Vincent Kompany’s side will be looking to get back on track after losing 4-1 at home to Chelsea last time out.

That result left the Clarets inside the bottom three on just four points from their opening eight games, albeit it’s been an extremely challenging start to the campaign in terms of opposition faced.

As for Brentford, they sit just three points ahead of Burnley in the Premier League table in 15th.

Thomas Frank’s side have won just one league game this season and have lost three of their last four.

Here’s all the important information ahead of this afternoon’s fixture:

When and where is the game taking place?

BRENTFORD, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 17: General view inside the stadium prior to the Trans-Tasman Trophy international friendly match between Australia Subway Socceroos and New Zealand All Whites at Gtech Community Stadium on October 17, 2023 in Brentford, England. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

The match is being held at Brentford’s Gtech Community Stadium on Saturday, October 21. Kick-off is at 3pm.

Is it on TV?

No. The fixture falls behind the UK’s Saturday 3pm blackout.

How else can I follow the game?

Burnley FC writer Matt Scrafton will be providing live updates on his Twitter feed, followed by a match report, post-match reaction and further analysis on the Burnley Express’ website.

What’s the latest team news?

Vincent Kompany has revealed Burnley could be boosted by the return of some injured players following their return from the international break.

Ameen Al-Dakhil, Hjalmar Ekdal, Jordan Beyer, Johann Gudmundsson, Nathan Redmond, Manuel Benson and Michael Obafemi are the seven names currently on the injury list.

Al-Dakhil is perhaps the most likely to return, despite being forced to withdraw from Belgium’s international squad during the break.

As for Brentford, Aaron Hickey is suspended, while Rico Henry, Kevin Schade, Josh Dasilva, Shandon Baptiste, Mikkel Damsgaard and Ivan Toney are all missing.

Clarets favourite Ben Mee is a doubt, as is Keane Lewis-Potter, both with calf issues.

Vincent Kompany’s pre-match comments

“I don’t think we’re in any position to have any arrogance about any of the games. Every game will be tough, but everybody knows when you play Man City and these teams they have something extremely special.

“Now we get to take the learning from this first period of games and look forward to hopefully being good in all of the games coming up.

“The biggest thing for us is that every moment matters in the Premier League. It doesn’t matter how you construct it, whether you have the ball or they have the ball, whether the ball is out of play, every moment matters.”

What are the predicted teams?

Brentford: Flekken, Ajer, Collins, Pinnock, Roerslev, Jensen, Norgaard, Janelt, Mbeumo, Maupay, Wissa

Burnley: Trafford, Roberts, O’Shea, Al-Dakhil, Taylor, Cullen, Brownhill, Berge, Amdouni, Odobert, Foster

Who is the referee?

Josh Smith. He’s officiated 12 games so far this season, with only one coming in the Premier League. During that time he’s dished out 40 yellow cards and just one red, coming in the top flight encounter between Luton Town and Wolves. This will be the first Burnley fixture he’s ever refereed.

What are the latest odds?

Brentford: 3/4

Draw: 11/4

Burnley: 18/5