Berge, Gudmundsson and Koleosho: Burnley injury update ahead of Cardiff City test
The midfielder missed Monday night’s season opener against Luton Town with a slight quad issue he picked up in pre-season.
While the injury isn’t thought to be anything too serious, Berge is only just returning to training meaning he won’t be match fit to face Cardiff.
“I think he will be back on the grass on Friday, so the weekend comes a bit too early for him obviously,” Scott Parker confirmed.
“He’s been struggling a little bit with a quad injury, but we feel like we’ve got to the right point where we need to be for that.
“Hopefully he will be on the grass the next couple of days.”
On a more positive note, Luca Koleosho is expected to be fit despite coming off with a knock during the second-half of Monday’s 4-1 win at Kenilworth Road.
“Luca is fine, he trained today,” Parker added.
“We’ve had to manage him a little bit in pre-season and probably the intensity of the game and the intensity he plays at, he plays at a real high volume, meant he was a bit tired and struggled a little bit with cramp.
“But he’s trained and I’m hoping he will be fine for Saturday.”
The Clarets are otherwise expected to remain unchanged, although Johann Berg Gudmundsson is making good progress in his recovery.
When asked if he expects there to be much change in personnel, Parker said: “Not really, no. Joey trained today, so we will see where he is tomorrow in terms of making a call on that.
“Everyone else pretty much, it will be a clear squad for us.”
Berge and Gudmundsson were left out against Luton along with Ameen Al-Dakhil, Jordan Beyer, Hjalmar Ekdal, Hannes Delcroix, Aaron Ramsey, Nathan Redmond, Mike Tresor, Zeki Amdouni and Michael Obafemi.
As for Cardiff, Callum Robinson has trained despite coming off with a knock during last week’s opener against Sunderland, which they lost 2-0.
David Turnbull is out with an abductor injury for around a month while Anwar El Ghazi is not yet fully fit.
