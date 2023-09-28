Benson & Redmond: Burnley injury update ahead of Newcastle United trip as SIX players expected to miss out
The 26-year-old suffered ankle swelling and had to be brought off midway through the first-half of Tuesday night’s Carabao Cup win against Salford City.
The injury isn’t as bad as first feared according to manager Vincent Kompany, but he’s still likely to be absent for the next few weeks.
Providing an update on Benson’s knock, Kompany said: “It’s not bad, bad news but in the short term it has an impact on the squad for the weekend.”
When asked if it was anything serious or just swelling, he added: “It was a serious knock, so it’s a bit of both. But it’s nothing dramatic, so hopefully he will heal fairly quickly.
“With the international break, that probably comes at a good time actually.”
The Clarets play three games before their two-week break, starting with this weekend’s trip to St James’ Park.
Beyond that, Kompany’s men head to Luton Town in midweek before hosting Chelsea at Turf Moor.
Kompany will hope to have Benson back available to him for the trip to Brentford after the international break on Saturday, October 21.
That is also the case for Nathan Redmond, who has been missing from Burnley’s match-day squads in recent weeks.
“He’s making good progress,”Kompany said.
“Again, hopefully after the international break there will be a few players back by then.”
Lyle Foster serves the third and final game of his three-match ban, while Hjalmar Ekdal (knee), Darko Churlinov (health scare) and Michael Obafemi (hamstring) all remain sidelined.