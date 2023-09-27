Vincent Kompany comments on Manuel Benson's injury after Burnley's Carabao Cup victory

Burnley will be hoping for good news after Manuel Benson was forced off during the Carabao Cup win against Salford City with a knock.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The 26-year-old fell awkwardly on his ankle midway through the first-half of Burnley’s comfortable 4-0 third round win.

The winger initially attempted to carry on but he eventually signalled to the bench he could no longer continue, before being replaced by Mike Tresor.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Providing an update on Benson straight after the game, Kompany said: “It looks like his ankle has swollen, so we’ll assess tomorrow.

“In these games we don’t want any injuries and that’s unfortunate.”

Elsewhere, Vitinho got an invaluable 65 minutes under his belt on his first appearance since picking up an injury in the last round against Nottingham Forest.

The 24-year-old, deputising for Connor Roberts at right-back but also drifting into midfield, played well according to his manager.

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 23: Manuel Benson of Burnley reacts following their sides defeat in the Premier League match between Burnley FC and Manchester United at Turf Moor on September 23, 2023 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: “Vitinho showed again plenty of energy and we’ll need every player in the squad.”

Lyle Foster served the second game of his three-match ban for the straight card he was shown for violent conduct in the league game against Forest.

Hjalmar Ekdal (knee), Darko Churlinov (health scare) and Michael Obafemi (hamstring) all remain sidelined.

Kompany handed a first Clarets start to 18-year-old Wilson Odobert against Salford on Tuesday night and the winger didn’t disappoint, scoring Burnley’s fourth goal of the night.