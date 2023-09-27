Vincent Kompany comments on Manuel Benson's injury after Burnley's Carabao Cup victory
The 26-year-old fell awkwardly on his ankle midway through the first-half of Burnley’s comfortable 4-0 third round win.
The winger initially attempted to carry on but he eventually signalled to the bench he could no longer continue, before being replaced by Mike Tresor.
Providing an update on Benson straight after the game, Kompany said: “It looks like his ankle has swollen, so we’ll assess tomorrow.
“In these games we don’t want any injuries and that’s unfortunate.”
Elsewhere, Vitinho got an invaluable 65 minutes under his belt on his first appearance since picking up an injury in the last round against Nottingham Forest.
The 24-year-old, deputising for Connor Roberts at right-back but also drifting into midfield, played well according to his manager.
He added: “Vitinho showed again plenty of energy and we’ll need every player in the squad.”
Lyle Foster served the second game of his three-match ban for the straight card he was shown for violent conduct in the league game against Forest.
Hjalmar Ekdal (knee), Darko Churlinov (health scare) and Michael Obafemi (hamstring) all remain sidelined.
Kompany handed a first Clarets start to 18-year-old Wilson Odobert against Salford on Tuesday night and the winger didn’t disappoint, scoring Burnley’s fourth goal of the night.
In fact, all four goals came from first-time goalscorers as Sander Berge, Jacob Bruun Larsen and Dara O’Shea also got in on the act.