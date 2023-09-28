Vincent Kompany makes exciting Burnley squad prediction after comfortable cup win

Vincent Kompany believes there are players in Burnley’s squad who have barely featured this season that will still go on to play an important role this season.qu

Anass Zaroury was the standout performer during the comprehensive 4-0 win, having a hand in all four goals.

There were also four first-time scorers in Sander Berge, Jacob Bruun Larsen, Dara O’Shea and Wilson Odobert.

When asked if any of his so-called fringe players gave him food for thought for Saturday’s league encounter against Newcastle United, Kompany said: “There’s enough players in the team who will play an important role for us in the Premier League.

“You can’t force it, these moments for us make it a little bit clearer that we’ve got a lot of young talent coming through and that will strengthen the squad as the season goes.

“I said it to you last season, a lot of the players that will be real stars for us this season might not have even featured for us yet.

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 23: Vincent Kompany, Manager of Burnley, looks on during the Premier League match between Burnley FC and Manchester United at Turf Moor on September 23, 2023 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

“We just need to blend them in at the right time and a day like today is a step forward for a lot of the players.”

Burnley will now be desperate to take confidence from this win, even if it came against League Two opposition.

Both of Burnley’s victories have come in the Carabao Cup this season, while in the league they’ve only taken one point from their first five games.

The fixtures don’t get any easier for Kompany’s men with a trip to St James’ Park coming up this Saturday, but the Clarets boss is confident his side are heading in the right direction.

“If you take the Forest cup game, Forest in the league and a good performance against United and a good performance today (against Salford), you just have to carry on,” he said.