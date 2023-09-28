News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
Labour mayors join forces to urge Sunak not to scrap HS2 Northern link
UK's first drug consumption room gets approval to open in Glasgow
School pays tribute to pupil, 15, stabbed to death in Croydon
UK braces as Storm Agnes prepares for landfall
Airline cancels flights from major UK airport
Google celebrates its 25th birthday

Vincent Kompany makes exciting Burnley squad prediction after comfortable cup win

Vincent Kompany believes there are players in Burnley’s squad who have barely featured this season that will still go on to play an important role this season.qu
Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton
Published 28th Sep 2023, 06:00 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Read More
Vincent Kompany comments on Manuel Benson's injury after Burnley's Carabao Cup v...

The Clarets boss used his full squad on Tuesday night for the Carabao Cup third round tie against Salford City, making 11 changes in total from the side that lost narrowly to Manchester United last weekend.

Anass Zaroury was the standout performer during the comprehensive 4-0 win, having a hand in all four goals.

Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

There were also four first-time scorers in Sander Berge, Jacob Bruun Larsen, Dara O’Shea and Wilson Odobert.

When asked if any of his so-called fringe players gave him food for thought for Saturday’s league encounter against Newcastle United, Kompany said: “There’s enough players in the team who will play an important role for us in the Premier League.

“You can’t force it, these moments for us make it a little bit clearer that we’ve got a lot of young talent coming through and that will strengthen the squad as the season goes.

“I said it to you last season, a lot of the players that will be real stars for us this season might not have even featured for us yet.

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 23: Vincent Kompany, Manager of Burnley, looks on during the Premier League match between Burnley FC and Manchester United at Turf Moor on September 23, 2023 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)BURNLEY, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 23: Vincent Kompany, Manager of Burnley, looks on during the Premier League match between Burnley FC and Manchester United at Turf Moor on September 23, 2023 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)
BURNLEY, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 23: Vincent Kompany, Manager of Burnley, looks on during the Premier League match between Burnley FC and Manchester United at Turf Moor on September 23, 2023 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“We just need to blend them in at the right time and a day like today is a step forward for a lot of the players.”

Burnley will now be desperate to take confidence from this win, even if it came against League Two opposition.

Both of Burnley’s victories have come in the Carabao Cup this season, while in the league they’ve only taken one point from their first five games.

The fixtures don’t get any easier for Kompany’s men with a trip to St James’ Park coming up this Saturday, but the Clarets boss is confident his side are heading in the right direction.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“If you take the Forest cup game, Forest in the league and a good performance against United and a good performance today (against Salford), you just have to carry on,” he said.

“The Premier League is not supposed to be easy, especially for promoted teams. This team is a team that has every right to be hopeful and compete.”

Related topics:Premier LeagueManchester UnitedNewcastle United