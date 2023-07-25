Following their friendly against Genk on Saturday, Vincent Kompany’s men jetted out to Lisbon to begin a training camp.

As part of their trip, they will face Benfica, with the game kicking off at 8.30pm UK time.

However, the fixture will not take place at Benfica’s home – the Estadio da Luz – but will instead be hosted at the nearby Estadio do Restelo.

Roger Schmidt’s side, who pipped Porto to the league title by just two points last season, have already faced English opposition this summer, having beaten Southampton 2-0.

As for the Clarets, they’ve already played five friendlies this summer, four of them coming behind closed doors before Saturday’s first public outing against Genk.

Kompany is likely to use this match as an opportunity to hand more minutes to those players that didn’t feature against Genk at the weekend. Of the 11 that started the 2-0 defeat, eight remained on the pitch for the full 90 minutes.

LISBON, PORTUGAL - AUGUST 18: General view inside the stadium during a training session ahead of their UEFA Champions League Semi Final match against Bayern Munich at Estadio do Restelo on August 18, 2020 in Lisbon, Portugal. (Photo by Franck Fife/Pool via Getty Images)

The likes of Arijanet Muric, Lawrence Vigouroux, Dara O’Shea, Hjalmar Ekdal, Jack Cork, Jay Rodriguez and Wout Weghorst could feature more heavily.

New signings Nathan Redmond and Luca Koleosho could also represent Burnley for the first time having flown out to Lisbon with the rest of the squad.

Tonight’s game is not being streamed for UK viewers, although coverage is being shown on Portuguese channel Sport TV 1, with coverage getting underway at 7.30pm before kick-off an hour later.

There’s a quick turnaround for Kompany’s men after this game as they travel to the Spanish city of Huelva on Friday to face Real Betis.

That will be their penultimate friendly, with a trip to Germany to face Mainz also on the agenda, before their Premier League campaign gets underway against Manchester City on Friday, August 11.

Burnley’s pre-season so far

Fleetwood Town – 3-2 win

Burton Albion – 1-0 win

Port Vale – 3-1 win

Sheffield Wednesday – 3-0 win

KRC Genk – 2-0 defeat

Upcoming schedule

Benfica – tonight

Real Betis – Friday, July 28