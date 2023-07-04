News you can trust since 1877
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Government’s plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda ruled ‘unlawful’
‘Fuel finder’ scheme to be launched to help drivers find cheap petrol
Emmerdale star dies following private dementia battle
Little Miss Sunshine actor Alan Arkin dies aged 89
Double murder investigation launched after two people stabbed to death
Privileges committee publishes damning report on Conservative MPs

Bart Verbruggen explains why he made Brighton switch as Burnley 'close in' on alternative

Former Burnley target Bart Verbruggen believes Brighton & Hove Albion is the perfect fit to take the next steps in his career.
Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton
Published 4th Jul 2023, 08:00 BST- 2 min read
Updated 4th Jul 2023, 08:59 BST
Read More
New Manchester City signing speaks of admiration for Burnley boss Vincent Kompan...

The Seagulls beat Vincent Kompany’s side to the goalkeeper’s signature after splashing out a rumoured £17m to acquire his services from Anderlecht.

It had previously been reported that Burnley had seen an offer in the region of £13m knocked back – and they were unwilling to enter into a bidding war, paving the way for the Dutchman to make the move to the Amex Stadium.

Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Opening up on his transfer, Verbruggen told Brighton’s YouTube channel: “I’m really happy to be here, I’m really excited.

“It’s an amazing club with amazing people, so I can’t wait to get started.”

When asked why he chose Brighton over other clubs, Verbruggen added: “As I said, the club is amazing. The people here are amazing.

“Maybe most of all I like the way they played last season with the manager and the players they have, so I think it’s a good fit. That’s why I decided to come here.

Verbruggen has penned a five-year contract at the Amex StadiumVerbruggen has penned a five-year contract at the Amex Stadium
Verbruggen has penned a five-year contract at the Amex Stadium
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Maybe I enjoy that more than saving the ball sometimes, but I’ve always felt quite comfortable with the ball at my feet and I like playing out from the back.

“I think it’s a perfect fit, so I can’t wait.”

Verbruggen also revealed Brighton’s goalkeeping coach Jack Stern helped him settle on the South Coast.

“The first conversation I had was with him and I immediately felt like he’s a great person,” the 20-year-old added.

“We immediately spoke about goalkeeping and I really feel like we feel the same about goalkeeping.

“He’s been great throughout the whole process.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Burnley have since turned their attention to Manchester City goalkeeper James Trafford.

Overnight it emerged the two parties were closing in on an agreement, believed to be worth an initial £14m, plus add-ons.

The 20-year-old, who starred on loan with Bolton Wanderers last season, is currently away with England’s Under-21 side, who have reached the semi finals of UEFA’s Under-21 European Championships.

Jean Butez, of Antwerp, and FC Copenhagen’s Kamil Grabara have also been linked during recent weeks.

Related topics:BurnleyBrightonSeagullsAmex StadiumDutchman