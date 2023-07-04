Bart Verbruggen explains why he made Brighton switch as Burnley 'close in' on alternative

It had previously been reported that Burnley had seen an offer in the region of £13m knocked back – and they were unwilling to enter into a bidding war, paving the way for the Dutchman to make the move to the Amex Stadium.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Opening up on his transfer, Verbruggen told Brighton’s YouTube channel: “I’m really happy to be here, I’m really excited.

“It’s an amazing club with amazing people, so I can’t wait to get started.”

When asked why he chose Brighton over other clubs, Verbruggen added: “As I said, the club is amazing. The people here are amazing.

“Maybe most of all I like the way they played last season with the manager and the players they have, so I think it’s a good fit. That’s why I decided to come here.

Verbruggen has penned a five-year contract at the Amex Stadium

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Maybe I enjoy that more than saving the ball sometimes, but I’ve always felt quite comfortable with the ball at my feet and I like playing out from the back.

“I think it’s a perfect fit, so I can’t wait.”

Verbruggen also revealed Brighton’s goalkeeping coach Jack Stern helped him settle on the South Coast.

“The first conversation I had was with him and I immediately felt like he’s a great person,” the 20-year-old added.

“We immediately spoke about goalkeeping and I really feel like we feel the same about goalkeeping.

“He’s been great throughout the whole process.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Burnley have since turned their attention to Manchester City goalkeeper James Trafford.

Overnight it emerged the two parties were closing in on an agreement, believed to be worth an initial £14m, plus add-ons.

The 20-year-old, who starred on loan with Bolton Wanderers last season, is currently away with England’s Under-21 side, who have reached the semi finals of UEFA’s Under-21 European Championships.