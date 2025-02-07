'Badges on our chest': Scott Parker peels the curtain behind Burnley's 'best defence in Europe'

Scott Parker believes the togetherness and team spirit among his Burnley squad is a major factor behind them boasting the best defensive record in Europe.

The Clarets continue to astound after keeping a ninth straight clean sheet on Tuesday night during their 1-0 win against Oxford United.

In 31 league games this season, Parker’s men have still only conceded nine goals - a record no other side can match on the continent.

“A lot of work has gone into that in terms of the work we've done since we've been here as a group,” Parker said.

“We've constantly referenced it, it’s not just down to a back five, including the keeper, it’s the whole team.

“There's some principles, there's some traits in this team. One is having a very good structure and how we structure different presses for different games, the players are engaged and they execute that very well. Then there's just some real raw habits and raw traits that give you a platform to go and do what we're doing currently.

“I think it's pretty remarkable, the goals we've conceded and the platform we give ourselves in games. So I’m really, really pleased with that.”

PORTSMOUTH, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 01: Scott Parker, Manager of Burnley FC, reacts ahead of the Sky Bet Championship match between Portsmouth FC and Burnley FC at Fratton Park on February 01, 2025 in Portsmouth, England. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

While Parker has predominantly overseen defensively resolute sides in the past, the success of his current Burnley side has blown him away.

“Yeah, I probably have been surprised. I think that's very fair to say,” he added.

“Of course, as a coach, you lead into any game of football wanting to reduce the opposition, to not concede any goals. On the flip side of that, you want to obviously try and score goals.

“A lot of work from the coaches has gone onto the training field, but at the end of it, it comes down to the players to go out there and do that.

“Tactically, they need to do it, but there needs to be an endeavour and a desire to do that as well and we've got that in both phases at the moment.”

While there’s no obvious secret to Burnley’s success, the team spirit and bond they’ve managed to harness under Parker has certainly been instrumental – with his players willing to go the extra mile.

“Relationships are fundamental,” he said. “Whether that's a centre-back partnership, whether that's a keeper partnership with a back line, there's key principles.

“I think it probably comes down to the togetherness of this group. Certainly when they go out on a football field, there's an element of what they know, what they need to do as a group and as a team and that comes from a mindset and a desire.

“We've got some badges on our chest that really send a big message and it's something that we want to protect and we're proud of. I think you sense that, certainly I see that when the players go out there.”