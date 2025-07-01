Andy Diouf profiled as Burnley rival Crystal Palace for highly-rated Lens midfielder

Midfielder Andy Diouf has become the latest player to be linked with a summer move to Burnley.

Reports first emerged in France suggesting both the Clarets and their Premier League rivals Crystal Palace are battling it out for the 22-year-old’s signature.

These claims have since been backed up by journalist Alan Nixon, who suggests Scott Parker’s side are eyeing a £17m swoop for the Lens man.

Palace have long been admirers of Diouf, but last season’s FA Cup winners have yet to make their move. It appears he’s been identified as a potential replacement for Adam Wharton should the England star move on, but as it stands he remains an Eagles player.

The likes of Man City, Tottenham, Aston Villa and Everton are also said to have sent scouts to watch Diouf, suggesting he’s a player of real potential.

But what do we know about him? Here, we take a closer look…

Career so far

Diouf in Champions League action for Lens against Sevilla in September 2023 (Photo by Fran Santiago/Getty Images)

Diouf was born in Neuilly-sur-Seine in western Paris and played for PSG’s academy for three years as a youngster. He spent a further three years with Boulogne-Billancourt’s youth team before joining Rennes’ academy in 2018. He made his senior debut in 2021, ironically coming on as a substitute to face his former side PSG.

A year later, he moved on loan to Swiss side Basel with an option to buy, where he played alongside current Claret Zeki Amdouni. Diouf made 52 appearances for Basel that season, scoring three times, and finished the campaign as the Europa Conference League’s best young player.

While the option to buy was activated by Basel, with Diouf signing a four-year deal, the midfielder would make a return to France just two months later by signing for Lens. Over the past two seasons, he’s played 64 times, scoring twice.

What sort of midfielder is he?

Standing at 6ft 2ins, Diouf is known for his strong physical presence, technical ability, and progressive passing, making him a versatile player in the midfield. He can play as a central midfielder, defensive midfielder, or attacking midfielder.

He’s known to excel in physical duels and covers a lot of ground, while his good footwork allows him to dribble in tight spaces and shield the ball effectively.

He is a progressive player, capable of making accurate passes and creating chances for his teammates.

Two areas identified for improvement are his long-range shooting and his ability to play with his weaker foot.

International exploits

Diouf, who is of also Senegalese descent, has represented France from Under-17 to Under-21 level. He was a teammate of Burnley-bound Loum Touchouna at the recent Under-21 European Championships, making three appearances. He also played five times for France’s Olympic side last year as Thierry Henry’s side claimed a silver medal at the Paris Games.

