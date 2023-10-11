Andros Townsend signs with Burnley's relegation rivals after heartbreak of failed Turf Moor move

Andros Townsend has signed with Burnley’s relegation rivals Luton Town after his trial period earlier this summer.

The 32-year-old had agreed to sign with the Clarets after a successful trial period in pre-season, only for the club to renege on the deal at the last minute.

Moves to Turkey and Saudi Arabia also broke down, meaning the winger starting the campaign as a free agent following his release from Everton at the end of last season.

But after training for the past two weeks with the Hatters, the England international has now put pen to paper on a short-term deal until January.

“I feel like it’s a good fit and these last couple of weeks have been good for both parties,” Townsend said.

“I think it had to be right and I feel over the last two weeks we’ve had a look at each other and done that.

“I’ve seen where I can help this team and on the flipside the manager has seen where I can help – whether that’s on the pitch, in the dressing room or on the training field – with my enthusiasm and experience.

LISBON, PORTUGAL - JULY 25: Andros Townsend of Burnley FC during the Pre-Season Friendly match between SL Benfica and Burnley FC at Estadio do Restelo on July 25, 2023 in Lisbon, Portugal. (Photo by Gualter Fatia/Getty Images)

“Plus, Luton are my local team – I live 20-25 minutes away so I’ve kept my eye on their progress and watching the Championship play-off final and see them win promotion was great for the club.

“I never thought I’d pull on the Luton shirt, so it’s a huge honour to play again in the Premier League for this club, and hopefully get help this club get as many points as we can and see where it takes us.”

Speaking about his failed Burnley move last month, Townsend revealed he broke down in tears when it became clear the contract was no longer on offer.

“To get offered a contract and to get to the day where you’re signing the contract and just waiting for the paperwork to come through, only to be told that contract is being ripped away from you…honestly, I left that conversation in tears. I felt like my Premier League dream was over,” he told the BBC.