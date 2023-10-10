News you can trust since 1877
Ameen Al-Dakhil adds to Burnley's injury concerns by withdrawing from Belgium squad

Ameen Al-Dakhil has added to Burnley’s injury woes by withdrawing from Belgium’s international squad.
Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton
Published 10th Oct 2023
Officials narrowly avoid another VAR blunder during Burnley's defeat to Chelsea ...

The 21-year-old was called up to Belgium’s squad for their upcoming Euro 2024 qualifiers against Austria and Sweden.

However, the centre-back has now left the squad due to an injury concern.

The Red Devils announced: “Ameen Al-Dakhil is not fit for the Austria game and left the squad this afternoon. Zinho Vanheusden joins the team. Welcome back, Zinho.”

It comes after Al-Dakhil was brought off at half-time during Burnley’s 4-1 defeat to Chelsea at the weekend.

Vincent Kompany is already light on centre-backs after losing Jordan Beyer, also to injury.

“It’s an injury. Jordan is injured,” Kompany said after the German was missing against Chelsea. “That’s unfortunate for us and comes at a bad time.”

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 07: Armando Broja of Chelsea battles for possession with Ameen Al-Dakhil of Burnley during the Premier League match between Burnley FC and Chelsea FC at Turf Moor on October 07, 2023 in Burnley, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)BURNLEY, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 07: Armando Broja of Chelsea battles for possession with Ameen Al-Dakhil of Burnley during the Premier League match between Burnley FC and Chelsea FC at Turf Moor on October 07, 2023 in Burnley, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)
Hjalmar Ekdal, another central defender, also remains sidelined with a knee injury he suffered against Nottingham Forest.

“We feared for some of them, especially Ekdal, that it could be severe but in the end it’s just going to be a normal rehab,” Kompany said at the end of August.

It means Dara O’Shea and Hannes Delcroix are the only two centre-backs Burnley currently have fit and healthy.

Burnley’s injury list also includes the likes of Johann Gudmundsson, Manuel Benson, Nathan Redmond and Michael Obafemi.

Providing an update on his recovery, Gudmundsson posted on social media: “The comeback is always stronger than the setback.”

The midfielder suffered the setback during the 1-0 defeat to Manchester United on September 23, which caused him to be taken off after 20 minutes to be replaced by Mike Tresor.

