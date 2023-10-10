Ameen Al-Dakhil adds to Burnley's injury concerns by withdrawing from Belgium squad
The 21-year-old was called up to Belgium’s squad for their upcoming Euro 2024 qualifiers against Austria and Sweden.
However, the centre-back has now left the squad due to an injury concern.
The Red Devils announced: “Ameen Al-Dakhil is not fit for the Austria game and left the squad this afternoon. Zinho Vanheusden joins the team. Welcome back, Zinho.”
It comes after Al-Dakhil was brought off at half-time during Burnley’s 4-1 defeat to Chelsea at the weekend.
Vincent Kompany is already light on centre-backs after losing Jordan Beyer, also to injury.
“It’s an injury. Jordan is injured,” Kompany said after the German was missing against Chelsea. “That’s unfortunate for us and comes at a bad time.”
Hjalmar Ekdal, another central defender, also remains sidelined with a knee injury he suffered against Nottingham Forest.
“We feared for some of them, especially Ekdal, that it could be severe but in the end it’s just going to be a normal rehab,” Kompany said at the end of August.
It means Dara O’Shea and Hannes Delcroix are the only two centre-backs Burnley currently have fit and healthy.
Burnley’s injury list also includes the likes of Johann Gudmundsson, Manuel Benson, Nathan Redmond and Michael Obafemi.
Providing an update on his recovery, Gudmundsson posted on social media: “The comeback is always stronger than the setback.”
The midfielder suffered the setback during the 1-0 defeat to Manchester United on September 23, which caused him to be taken off after 20 minutes to be replaced by Mike Tresor.