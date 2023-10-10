News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
Police hunt 'Britain's happiest criminal' after burglary
Mental health is the main reason kids call Childline, charity reveals
Grocery inflation drops again with butter now 16p cheaper
Bodies of 1,500 Hamas fighters found on Israeli territory
British man dies on Jet2 plane as it’s about to take off back to UK
Keir Starmer pledges to tackle NHS wait times with £1.5bn plan

Officials narrowly avoid another VAR blunder during Burnley's defeat to Chelsea following Tottenham v Liverpool controversy

Officials narrowly avoided another embarrassing error during Burnley’s game against Chelsea at the weekend.
Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton
Published 10th Oct 2023, 11:00 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Read More
Vincent Kompany makes Burnley demand after crumbling to Chelsea home defeat

Debate has raged for much of the past week about the high-profile incident that occurred during Tottenham’s 2-1 win against Liverpool.

Luis Diaz’s goal was wrongly ruled out for offside, but controversy ensued when VAR official Darren England failed to overrule the decision as he ought to have done.

Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

After releasing the audio last Tuesday, referees’ body PGMOL said the error was a result of a "lapse of concentration and loss of focus".

In the audio, England said the check was "perfect" before swearing when he realises a mistake had been made.

But once the error had been made and the game had been allowed to resume, referee Simon Hooper was unable to halt proceedings and award the goal due to protocol.

Officials narrowly avoided another embarrassment at Turf Moor on Saturday during Chelsea’ 4-1 win.

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 07: Raheem Sterling of Chelsea celebrates after scoring the team's third goal during the Premier League match between Burnley FC and Chelsea FC at Turf Moor on October 07, 2023 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)BURNLEY, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 07: Raheem Sterling of Chelsea celebrates after scoring the team's third goal during the Premier League match between Burnley FC and Chelsea FC at Turf Moor on October 07, 2023 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)
BURNLEY, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 07: Raheem Sterling of Chelsea celebrates after scoring the team's third goal during the Premier League match between Burnley FC and Chelsea FC at Turf Moor on October 07, 2023 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Chelsea’s third goal, scored by Raheem Sterling, was given onside on the field of play, but a VAR check ensued.

However, referee Stuart Atwell allowed Burnley to take the kick-off before the check was fully complete.

He seemingly broke protocol by stopping play, allowing the check to be fully completed. Eventually it was confirmed that Sterling’s goal was legitimate.

But due to the current ruling, no matter what the outcome of the VAR check, the goal would have had to stand following the resumption of play.

Sterling had been allowed to run clear through on goal after being played in by Connor Gallagher.

Related topics:OfficialsTottenhamVARChelseaBurnleyLiverpool