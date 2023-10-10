Officials narrowly avoided another embarrassing error during Burnley’s game against Chelsea at the weekend.

Debate has raged for much of the past week about the high-profile incident that occurred during Tottenham’s 2-1 win against Liverpool.

Luis Diaz’s goal was wrongly ruled out for offside, but controversy ensued when VAR official Darren England failed to overrule the decision as he ought to have done.

After releasing the audio last Tuesday, referees’ body PGMOL said the error was a result of a "lapse of concentration and loss of focus".

In the audio, England said the check was "perfect" before swearing when he realises a mistake had been made.

But once the error had been made and the game had been allowed to resume, referee Simon Hooper was unable to halt proceedings and award the goal due to protocol.

Chelsea’s third goal, scored by Raheem Sterling, was given onside on the field of play, but a VAR check ensued.

However, referee Stuart Atwell allowed Burnley to take the kick-off before the check was fully complete.

He seemingly broke protocol by stopping play, allowing the check to be fully completed. Eventually it was confirmed that Sterling’s goal was legitimate.

But due to the current ruling, no matter what the outcome of the VAR check, the goal would have had to stand following the resumption of play.