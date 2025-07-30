'Amazing': James Trafford reflects on highs and lows of Burnley spell after completing Man City switch

James Trafford hailed an “amazing” two years after swapping Burnley for Manchester City.

The 22-year-old has rejoined his former club in a £31m deal, plus add-ons and a sell-on, in a move that makes him Burnley’s record sale.

Not only that, he also becomes the most expensive British goalkeeper in history, surpassing the £30m Everton paid for Jordan Pickford in 2017.

A Man City academy graduate, Trafford first joined the Clarets in 2023 and endured a tricky debut season under Vincent Kompany in the Premier League.

But he bounced back in some style last term, keeping 29 of Burnley’s 30 clean sheets and conceding a remarkable 16 league goals all season.

Taking to social media shortly after his departure was confirmed, Trafford penned: “Burnley, what an incredible club.

“Over the past two years, I’ve had an amazing time, filled with experiences I’ll never forget and lessons I’ll always carry with me. I’m so grateful for it all.

Both Trafford, left, and CJ Egan-Riley have moved on this summer (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

“The lads are truly one of a kind, every day brought something to enjoy, from cricket and darts to playing the Traitors and making memories that will last a lifetime, both on and off the pitch.

“Every single member of staff across every department contributed to the special spirit we had as a club and I’m lucky to have made friendships for life in that building.

“To the fans, thank you for the unforgettable moments. Good or bad, they all gave me learning, joy and memories that will stick with me forever.

“And finally, to both managers, thank you for the belief you showed in me, for allowing me to be myself and for helping me grow into the player and person I am today. You’ve helped prepare me for the next step.

“Wishing the club all the best for the season ahead. I’ll be watching and can’t wait to see you all again.”

Trafford also reserved special praise for “absolute hero” Jack Tebbutt, Burnley’s first-team player care, for helping him through the highs and lows.

The stopper, meanwhile, suggests it was an easy decision to return “home”.

“Rejoining City is such special and proud moment both for me and my family,” he added.

“I always dreamed that one day I would be able to come back to Manchester City.

“This is the place I call home – it’s a truly special football club with fantastic people who make it such a unique place to work and play.

“I am also so very excited and honoured to have been given the opportunity to work under Pep and with such a world-class group of players.

“I am still very young and hungry to keep learning and improving – and I know there is no better environment than Manchester City to help make me become the best goalkeeper I can be.

“I also cannot wait to play in front of the amazing City fans for the first time and will do everything I can to help this great club look to achieve even more success.”

