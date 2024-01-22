ALK Capital, owners of Burnley FC, strike up 'strategic alliance' with Scottish outfit Dundee

ALK Capital, the controlling owners of Burnley Football Club, have struck up a new partnership with Scottish outfit Dundee.

The “strategic alliance” with Football Partners Scotland, Dundee’s majority owners, will promote player development between the two clubs.

Both clubs have also pledged to work together on shared initiatives to support local communities.

A statement confirming the new partnership states: “The new alliance, which comes as both clubs continue their first respective seasons back in the top-flight of English and Scottish football, will foster a platform to engage and enhance emerging and developing talent within competitive football, while creating fresh opportunities for both clubs to pursue their shared ambitions.”

The relationship has already seen the likes of Dara Costelloe and Owen Dodgson seal loan moves to Dens Park.

Speaking about the partnership, Burnley chairman and managing partner of ALK Capital, Alan Pace, said: “We are thrilled to embark on this new journey with Dundee FC, who like Burnley, share a rich history and passionate fanbase.

“This relationship enhances our collective strength and will bring about some fantastic opportunities for shared growth and success.

“The Scottish Premiership is an excellent proving ground to progress young and emerging talent, as well as providing a potential gateway to European competition.

“We’re looking forward to working closely with Dundee FC and creating meaningful mutual and lasting impacts both on and off the pitch.”

Like Burnley, Dundee were also promoted to the top flight last season after claiming the Championship title.

The Dee currently sit seventh in the SPL and are chasing European qualification.

Dundee chairman Tim Keyes added: “We are incredibly excited to begin this partnership with ALK Capital and Burnley Football Club, which will support our continued pursuit of sporting excellence.

“Like ourselves, Burnley is a club that is deeply rooted within its community and which shares our ambitions.

“Joining forces with a club of this stature is a real statement of intent and one which we hope will support our journey towards greater heights in the future.”