Alex Neil makes 'carnival' comparison after Millwall's final day disappointment at Burnley

Alex Neil said it felt like a “carnival” coming to Burnley on the final day of the season needing to win to have a realistic chance of finishing in the Championship play-offs.

Prior to kick-off, the Lions were seventh in the table and sat outside the top six on goal difference only.

But with a number of other sides still in the mix, Millwall knew they had to win at Turf Moor in their season finale to stand any chance of finishing in the play-offs.

That was always going to be an uphill task, however, coming up against a Burnley side that have now gone the entire season undefeated at home.

Despite missing out on the title, Burnley finish the campaign with 100 points, conceding just 16 goals and losing just twice.

The Clarets had to come from behind for their 3-1 win, but a Josh Brownhill brace and a Jaidon Anthony strike was enough to end the season on a high.

“We knew coming here, it’s going to be a tough game,” Neil said. “They’re playing for 100 points. They’re playing for clean sheet records. They’re playing to win the league. They’re playing for all sorts. It’s like coming to a carnival, basically.

“So from our perspective to come and to try and win the game is really difficult. Nobody so far has managed to do that here.

“I think the frustrating thing from our point of view is with some moments in the games – we scored the first goal, we conceded immediately, which is a cardinal sin really in any game.

"We then get an unbelievable opportunity to go 2-1 up right before half-time, but we don’t capitalise on the opportunity.

“Then the start of the second-half, we have one where Femi [Azeez] gets slid in on his left foot. It’s a good opportunity as well to potentially get a goal. We don’t manage to capitalise.

“Then I thought from 45 to about 70 minutes, they cranked it up and we found it really difficult to stay with them at that point. You could see our lads were running on empty, we tried to freshen up a little bit.

“The manner in the goals we conceded, they were so frustrating for us. The first one’s a clean ball, we should do better. We then have two ricochets that land on their path and they score.

“The second one’s a dead ball, free kick, we don’t switch on, we get done in behind. Then the third one’s a free kick where George [Evans] gambles, and he leaves the side that he should be sort of covering probably, and the ball ends up in the far corner. When you take each of the goals individually, they’re poor goals for us to concede.

“But when you take that aside and you look at the bigger picture and you look at what the lads have churned out for the last god knows how many games, how we’ve gone about our work, how we’ve played in those games, the big wins that we’ve got, pride is definitely the overriding emotion I’ve got at the moment for the players.”