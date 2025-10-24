Alan Pace meant 'no offence' with Burnley comments at Espanyol unveiling

Alan Pace insists he meant no offence to Burnley fans with his recent comments at his Espanyol unveiling.

The Clarets chairman held a press conference last week after completing his takeover of the Spanish outfit.

In response, Pace replied: “The acceptance I've had from the fans. They're very kind and have open arms to invite us here. It wasn't the same at Burnley."

Pace was keen to clarify those comments during Tuesday night’s fan forum, which was held at Burnley College.

“I did use an English word, which was apprehension. Some people have at least taken notice to it, if not taken offence to it,” Pace said.

Pace pictured with Burnley director Stuart Hunt (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

“It was never meant to be offensive. I’ll be as direct as you guys are in the north, which I love, just as I have been from the day that I got here.

“What I meant, and what I still stand by, is yes, there was apprehension when we first came in. I told you in the very first press conference it isn’t about what I say, it’s about what we do.

“It has not been that way in Spain. The reason for that is for lots of other different reasons, but boy it’s been a little overwhelming because it’s not just been open arms, but everywhere I go it’s as if I was saving something for them when it’s not the case.

“When I keep trying to tell them: ‘wait until we actually do something, let us show you what we’re going to do and then you can have the same level of enthusiasm’.

“I did mean what I said, but I didn’t mean for it to be offensive to any of you.”

