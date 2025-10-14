Alan Pace discusses Burnley-Espanyol relationship, ambitions and European dilemma

Burnley chief Alan Pace was unveiled as the new owner of Spanish side Espanyol today at an official press conference.

The Clarets chairman recently completed his takeover of the La Liga outfit through Velocity Sports Partners (VSP) – the sports investment arm of ALK Capital.

But what exactly does this mean for Burnley, who now appear to be the latest club to be involved in a multi-club model?

During Pace’s unveiling, he discussed what the relationship between the two clubs will look like, the future ambition of the ALK group and what will happen should both sides qualify for Europe.

Here’s what he had to say, as quoted by Mundo Deportivo.

Relationship between Burnley and Espanyol

"We never want to say that the two are the same. It's like a family. Your brother isn't the same as you. That way, he's the same. He's completely independent. We've seen what happens with your brother and maybe we've learned what we can use in certain situations. Are there synergies? Yes. [Luca] Koleosho was here, went there, and now he's back here on loan. There are many things we can learn. I'm not bringing in many people from there, nor do I want to bring in people who can't speak the language. Little by little."

Pace, centre, pictured watching Espanyol's recent game against Atletico Madrid (Photo by Alex Caparros/Getty Images)

Ambition of the ALK group

"We don't do things for the sake of it. We do them with thought, with plans. Do we want to grow? Yes, it all depends on what comes next. I don't want to have a family of 10 children, that's not the goal. There are no plans at this time to do anything else."

If Burnley and Espanyol both qualify for Europe

"I know what we have to do. I have to get rid of one of the two, not both at the same time. We've planned and we have advisors. I'd like us to be in the same situation in both. Let's see, it's difficult in both leagues."

