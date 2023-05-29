Agony for Burnley duo Michael Duff & Bobby Thomas as Josh Windass wins promotion for Sheffield Wednesday

The defender played all 120 minutes as Sheffield Wednesday edged past his loan club Barnsley 1-0 to secure their return to the Championship.

The winning goal for Darren Moore’s side came in the third minute of stoppage-time at the end of extra-time courtesy of Josh Windass, the son of Dean, almost 15 years to the day since his father won the Championship play-off final for Hull City in similar circumstances.

It was an agonising end to the season for former Claret Michael Duff, who led Barnsley to a fourth placed finish in his first year at Oakwell.

Duff’s men looked to have taken the game to penalties having played over 70 minutes with 10 men when another former Burnley man, Adam Phillips, was shown a straight red card in controversial circumstances.

But Windass’ diving header in front of the 44,000 travelling Owls decided the final, ending Sheffield Wednesday’s two-season stay in the third tier.

There was also agony for Burnley’s Luke McNally on Saturday as his loan side Coventry City missed out on the chance to win promotion to the Premier League.

Former Claret Michael Duff applauds the fans at full-time

The centre-back played the full 120 minutes against Luton Town as the Hatters came out on top on penalties to join Burnley and Sheffield United in winning promotion, ending their 31-year absence from the top flight in the process.

