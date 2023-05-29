News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Love Island 2023: Full line up of contestants for summer series
Met Office predict how long UK will enjoy warm weather
Details of Tina Turner’s funeral revealed by former aide
Anger as This Morning viewers call for show to be ‘taken off air’
Phillip Schofield slams critics following affair revelations
Three tourists dead & one missing after boat capsizes on Italian lake

Agony for Burnley duo Michael Duff & Bobby Thomas as Josh Windass wins promotion for Sheffield Wednesday

Burnley’s Bobby Thomas was on the losing side in a dramatic League One play-off final.
Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton
Published 29th May 2023, 18:00 BST- 1 min read
Read More
What Jurgen Klopp has said about Fabio Carvalho’s Liverpool future amid Burnley ...

The defender played all 120 minutes as Sheffield Wednesday edged past his loan club Barnsley 1-0 to secure their return to the Championship.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The winning goal for Darren Moore’s side came in the third minute of stoppage-time at the end of extra-time courtesy of Josh Windass, the son of Dean, almost 15 years to the day since his father won the Championship play-off final for Hull City in similar circumstances.

Most Popular

It was an agonising end to the season for former Claret Michael Duff, who led Barnsley to a fourth placed finish in his first year at Oakwell.

Duff’s men looked to have taken the game to penalties having played over 70 minutes with 10 men when another former Burnley man, Adam Phillips, was shown a straight red card in controversial circumstances.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

But Windass’ diving header in front of the 44,000 travelling Owls decided the final, ending Sheffield Wednesday’s two-season stay in the third tier.

There was also agony for Burnley’s Luke McNally on Saturday as his loan side Coventry City missed out on the chance to win promotion to the Premier League.

Former Claret Michael Duff applauds the fans at full-timeFormer Claret Michael Duff applauds the fans at full-time
Former Claret Michael Duff applauds the fans at full-time

The centre-back played the full 120 minutes against Luton Town as the Hatters came out on top on penalties to join Burnley and Sheffield United in winning promotion, ending their 31-year absence from the top flight in the process.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

McNally spent the second half of the season with the Sky Blues, making 22 appearances and helping Mark Robins’ side finish in the top six.

Related topics:Michael DuffJosh WindassBurnleySheffieldLeague OneSheffield WednesdayBarnsley