Academies of European giants - including AC Milan, Chelsea and Dortmund - set to descend on Burnley for youth cup
The Dude Perfect International Youth Cup, which is running for the fifth year, gets underway tomorrow and runs until Sunday, June 1.
The three-day tournament pits some of the world’s biggest names against one another at Under-12 level at Burnley’s Gawthorpe training ground.
The competition, which was won by Juventus last year, sees clubs from 11 different countries represented at the annual event.
The likes of Celtic, Sevilla and Valencia also represent Europe alongside FC Dallas from the States.
Burnley’s academy, which has recently claimed category one status, will be hoping to cap off their achievement by winning the grand prize.
Dude Perfect, the official junior and academy shirt partner of Burnley FC, will return as title partner for the second year running.
Dude Perfect's Garrett Hilbert said: “We’re incredibly excited that the Dude Perfect International Youth Cup is back!
“Burnley FC is passionate about youth football and so are we. We’re delighted to come together and give young players a chance to test themselves against the best in the world in their age group.
“It’s a great line-up of teams again and this goes to show the impact the club and this tournament has globally when it comes to youth football.
"Every year the tournament continues to grow and we can’t wait to see what the players can do when they compete here in Burnley this May.”
Supporters are able to watch the event for free. Click here to find out how to secure your ticket.
Full list of clubs taking part
AC Milan
Borussia Dortmund
Braga
Brentford
Burnley
Celtic
Chelsea
FC Dallas
Genk
Hertha Berlin
Kolding
Lech Poznan
Sevilla
Valencia
Werder Bremen
FC Zurich
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.