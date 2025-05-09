Burnley FC academy awarded category one status - three years on from being downgraded

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Burnley Football Club’s academy has been awarded category one status, three years on from being downgraded.

After being downgraded to Category Two in 2022, the club’s hierarchy pledged to return to the highest status.

That promise has now been realised, with the highest status possible being restored by the Professional Game Board, as part of the Premier League’s Elite Player Performance Plan (EPPP).

The club said in a statement: “This confirms the Clarets’ place at the highest level of youth development, which has been delivered via the tireless work of the entire academy team.

“The Professional Game Academy Audit Company (PGAAC) recognised the very best environment for player development, including elite coaching, excellent performance support, high-quality facilities and strategically focussed development.

“Furthermore, PGAAC noted the academy’s collaborative working partnerships and highlighted staff care for the development of players. Equally as important is the academy’s implementation of key processes designed to support player welfare, including but not limited to player care, education and safeguarding.

“PGAAC also noted that the academy’s senior leadership team placed extra emphasis on the above principles, which was key to the award of the category one license.”

Head of football development Paul Jenkins and academy manager Chris Casper. Picture: Burnley FC

It has been a year of on-the-field success for various teams within the academy system, which starts at the Under-9s age group and goes right the way through to the Under-21s. The club also operate a pre-academy for Under-8s.

Seven academy players have featured in a first-team matchday squad this season, with Will Hugill and Tommy McDermott making their Clarets debuts. Additionally, Joe Bauress made two appearances in the FA Cup and assisted Lyle Foster’s goal in a 3-1 victory over Reading.

Academy manager Chris Casper said: “This is an incredibly important moment for the football club and its academy. To achieve category one status is testament to the hard work of our dedicated team of staff and players daily.

“I’ve been familiar with the academy for many years now, being the parent of a player and subsequently taking on my current role in November.

“It’s been apparent throughout just how good the set-up here is and I look forward to seeing our players and staff develop next season. My thanks go to the ownership group for their continued support; without their buy-in this wouldn’t have been possible.

“It’s important that we don’t rest on our laurels and think that the job is done, though. I’ve reiterated that point to our staff and players and, with the right mindset, this club can achieve great things.”

The Under-18s won the Professional Development League North section in impressive fashion, claiming 69 points from their 31 matches and leading the way in terms of goals scored and goals conceded.

The Under-21s, meanwhile, finished second in their league and qualified for the national play-offs, in addition to reaching the semi-finals of the Premier League Cup with a run that featured wins over category one sides Sunderland and Chelsea.

On the achievement, chairman Alan Pace said: “I'm delighted the club is back within the elite of youth football. Along with our senior men's team being promoted to the Premier League this is another big win for us.

“It's the culmination of a three-year process to improve all aspects of our academy and I look forward to both the young players and the club reaping the rewards.

“I must give the credit to Paul (Jenkins), Chris and all the academy staff for their hard work and commitment to achieving this key goal."

Director of football development Paul Jenkins added: “Gaining the academy’s category one status has been our clear priority.

“We’re really pleased with the quality of our academy system which has been recognised at the highest level, and congratulations must go to all the staff involved in this process.

“This season we’ve seen several Under-21s involved with the first team and, as I’ve said before, our ultimate aim is to develop players who can establish themselves at the highest level. We have also had a record number of academy players recognised at various international youth levels.

“As we move into next season, I’m confident we’ll adapt to the more advanced games programme and I look forward to watching our players and staff grow.”

Earning category one status means the club’s professional development phase teams will now compete against the country’s best youth academies in PL2 and the Under-18 Premier League respectively next season.

This news comes at an exciting time for the academy, with Burnley hosting the fifth edition of the Dude Perfect International Youth Cup across the weekend of Friday, May 30.

Academies from across the world including Chelsea, Borussia Dortmund and Sevilla will take on the Clarets’ own in a showcase of elite youth football.