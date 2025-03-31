Aaron Ramsey's next steps detailed as Burnley man makes long-awaited return from injury

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Burnley plan to give Aaron Ramsey more minutes to build up his fitness after the midfielder made a successful return from injury last week.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The ex-Aston Villa man, who hasn’t made a competitive appearance since injuring his knee against Arsenal in February 2024, played the first 45 minutes before being brought off at half-time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s now hoped Ramsey will make another cameo this week, potentially tonight when the Under-21s face Swansea City. If not then, Andy Farrell’s side are also in action later this week when they host Brentford on Friday.

When asked how Ramsey’s return went, Parker said: “He came through it really well. Yeah, he came through it really well.

“We were sitting in the press [conference] on Thursday and I obviously said that he'd be trying to get some minutes. He got 45 the other day.

“He's actually well ahead of schedule. If you'd have said to me when I first came in here that Aaron would be taking part in games at this point, I would have said no. So full credit to the medical team for getting him to this point and I’m pleased for him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 17: Aaron Ramsey of Burnley looks on during the Premier League match between Burnley FC and Arsenal FC at Turf Moor on February 17, 2024 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

“Hopefully he can get some more minutes next week and we keep progressing.”

Ramsey signed a five-year deal with Burnley in the summer of 2023 after making the move to Turf Moor from Aston Villa.

He made 17 appearances under Vincent Kompany during his debut campaign in East Lancashire.