Aaron Ramsey's next steps detailed as Burnley man makes long-awaited return from injury
The 22-year-old played his first football in over 13 months on Friday when he featured for the Under-21s during a 2-0 win against Birmingham City.
The ex-Aston Villa man, who hasn’t made a competitive appearance since injuring his knee against Arsenal in February 2024, played the first 45 minutes before being brought off at half-time.
It’s now hoped Ramsey will make another cameo this week, potentially tonight when the Under-21s face Swansea City. If not then, Andy Farrell’s side are also in action later this week when they host Brentford on Friday.
When asked how Ramsey’s return went, Parker said: “He came through it really well. Yeah, he came through it really well.
“We were sitting in the press [conference] on Thursday and I obviously said that he'd be trying to get some minutes. He got 45 the other day.
“He's actually well ahead of schedule. If you'd have said to me when I first came in here that Aaron would be taking part in games at this point, I would have said no. So full credit to the medical team for getting him to this point and I’m pleased for him.
“Hopefully he can get some more minutes next week and we keep progressing.”
Ramsey signed a five-year deal with Burnley in the summer of 2023 after making the move to Turf Moor from Aston Villa.
He made 17 appearances under Vincent Kompany during his debut campaign in East Lancashire.
