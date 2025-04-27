'A lot on the line': Jeremy Sarmiento fires title warning to Leeds United as Burnley move back top
The Clarets took full advantage of playing first when they put QPR to the sword on Saturday lunchtime with a crushing 5-0 victory at Loftus Road.
With Leeds United not in action until Monday night, when they face play-off chasing Bristol City, Scott Parker’s men temporarily move back top, three points clear.
Burnley could easily have taken their foot off the gas after sealing promotion last week, but they took their performance levels to a whole other level as they made it 32 league games unbeaten.
Sarmiento told Clarets+: "I think everyone was expecting, after winning promotion in our last game, that we enjoyed the celebrations maybe a bit too much. But our objective was to come here on the front foot, we had a lot on the line, whether it’s the amount of games we’ve been unbeaten or the clean sheets [now 30].
"That’s what we wanted to carry on and keep doing the same thing and it’s worked out for us.
"We’ve got momentum right now and we want to carry it on, we want to win the last game of the season [against Millwall]. It’s at home, so I’m sure the fans will be around us and it will be a great way to finish off the season with a win in front of everyone.”
It was a memorable afternoon for Sarmiento on a personal level, as he came off the bench to strike twice.
"It was an amazing way to close off our second to last game of the season,” he added.
"We have an objective. The first objective was to obviously get promoted and now we want to win the league.
"I’m delighted to get a couple of goals. It’s been a tough season on a personal note but I’m very happy for the guys and I’m always pushing my best to push the guys on even harder, even in training.
"I will always remember this game, the guys made it very special for me.”
