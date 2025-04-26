'First class': Scott Praises makes 'incredible' Burnley verdict as QPR are put to the sword

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Scott Parker praised his “incredible” Burnley players after they put QPR to the sword as they took full advantage of playing early to move top of the Championship table.

Braces from Zian Flemming and Jeremy Sarmiento after Josh Cullen had opened the scoring saw Parker’s side claimed a superb 5-0 victory at Loftus Road in their final away game of the season.

With Leeds United not in action until Monday night, Burnley go back top on 97 points, with only one game remaining.

There had been some fears Burnley’s performance levels might drop off after Monday night’s promotion party against Sheffield United, but those fears were never realised as the Clarets served up a magnificent display.

“I thought we were incredible today,” Parker concurred. “It was arguably one of our best performances in every aspect of how we played.

“With the ball, real domination, clinical, defensively again we were rock solid, so I think I came here today explaining to the lads, obviously, it's been a little bit of a disruptive week, certainly early on because of what happened on Monday.

“I asked us to show our mentality. It's probably easy in these moments, maybe, to take your foot off it a little bit. With part of it being done, but full focus on us trying to win this league now and I thought that performance showed a bit of that.”

Scott Parker celebrates Burnley's 5-0 victory over Queens Park Rangers. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Parker added: “I thought structurally we were brilliant today.

“Obviously we prepped how we thought we'd go about it today. I thought we executed unbelievably well.

“The detail of what we played out, our positioning, where we needed to exploit in terms of leading up into this game, I thought we exploited it very, very well.

“The players took on everything that us as coaches are prepped for and like always, they executed.”

When asked if he had any doubts over Burnley’s performance levels, Parker added: “No, there wasn't to be fair. There was no doubt whatsoever, to be honest with you.

“I've consistently said about this group that they just keep going, so there was never any doubt.

“Obviously it’s my job to remind them at times, but I’m probably getting to the point where I probably don't need to. It takes care of itself.

“Like I said, that performance was first class.”