A look at Burnley's transfer dealings so far as January window enters final week

The Clarets brought in 15 new faces following their promotion back to the Premier League, with the likes of James Trafford, Sander Berge, Luca Koleosho and Zeki Amdouni arriving at Turf Moor.

There’s been just the one incoming so far in January, with David Datro Fofana arriving on a loan deal from Chelsea until the end of the season.

The 21-year-old could make his debut when Burnley return from the winter break with a fairly daunting trip to the Etihad to face Manchester City on Wednesday, January 31.

With the Clarets a little light on options in the forward department, manager Vincent Kompany was keen to add further depth behind Amdouni, Lyle Foster and Jay Rodriguez.

Michael Obafemi was also part of that picture, but he’s since clinched a loan deal of his own to Championship outfit Millwall.

With just a week to go until the window closes, all eyes will be on what business Burnley can complete in their bid to fight off relegation.

David Datro Fofana is the only player to arrive so far this month. Picture: Sharon Latham

According to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, the Clarets are eyeing a deal for French defender Maxime Esteve.

The 21-year-old centre-back has made 60 appearances for Montpellier since making his debut in 2021 and has also been capped by France’s Under-21 side.

A loan deal for Carlos Forbs, a winger from Ajax, has also been rumoured.

The month has otherwise largely been dominated by outgoings, predominately of players from the academy and on the fringes of Burnley’s squad.

Scott Twine was recalled from his stint at Hull City to join Championship rivals Bristol City and subsequently scored on his debut during the 1-1 draw against Watford last weekend.

Twine played regularly for Hull before making the switch to Ashton Gate, making 24 appearances in all competitions.

Tigers boss Liam Rosenior recently confirmed it was Burnley’s decision to recall Twine from the MKM Stadium.

Darko Churlinov, meanwhile, made his return to Schalke on a loan deal until the end of the season. Schalke confirmed the deal to take Churlinov from Burnley also includes a “buy option”.

The 23-year-old has yet to make an appearance for the Clarets this season, with his only two appearances coming for Macedonia.

The former Stuttgart man made 13 outings last season as Kompany’s men stormed to the Championship title.

Churlinov, who was hospitalised over the summer with suspected blood poisoning, previously enjoyed a loan spell with Schalke during the 2021/22 campaign.

January has also seen a number of youngsters recalled from loan spells, with Owen Dodgson and Dara Costelloe returning from Barnsley and St Johnstone respectively before moving onto Burnley’s new partner club, Dundee.

Michael Mellon, who has also been linked with a move to Dens Park, was also brought back from his prolific spell at Morecambe at the beginning of the month.

Benn Ward was recalled from his injury-hit stint with Swindon Town, where he was limited to making just five outings.