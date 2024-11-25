One of the greatest boxers to ever come out of Burnley has died aged 76.

Bacup-born Phil Matthews was described as a “one-off” by friends and family who lauded his boxing skills and unique larger-than-life personality.

Phil, who fought at middle-weight and light heavy-weight in 22 professional bouts, competed during the 1970s and was defeated in a British title fight by Bunny Sterling.

Father to Russell and the late Elliott, Phil had an eventful life according to his family which included service in the Royal Navy, property developing and even singing.

Russell said: “Life with dad was a rollercoaster, he was absolutely nuts and there was never a dull moment. He was a great dad and will be missed by an awful lot of people.”

Lifelong friend Billy Wallace, who attended Todmorden Road School and Burnley Wood School with Phil, said he could have been one of Britain’s greatest boxers if he had been properly managed and revealed he had a “knockout left punch”.

Indeed, that famous left hook accounted for 15 knockouts during his careers including, famously, putting down US boxer Tim “The Bomb” Bethea at the World Sporting Club, Mayfair, in front of a celebrity audience.

Billy said: “Phil and I joined the Sea Cadets and then the Royal Navy at the same time. We both served on frigates for about six years, him as a stoker on the HMS Nubian and me on the HMS Zulu.

“He started boxing before that at Sandygate Youth Club but got into it more seriously in the navy. He would later train at a gym underneath the Burnley Mechanics and also with Eric Wilson who taught him how to hook. In my opinion there was no-one to touch him and if he had a proper manager could have been a true great.

“I remember after he beat Bethea that none other than Fred Pontin (the founder of Pontin’s) promised him a free holiday anywhere, he was that impressed. Unfortunately he wasn’t fit enough to defeat Sterling

“I will miss Phil terribly. We went through life and got up to some right tricks together. I’ve so many happy memories.”

Phil married Burnley girl Janet, and although the couple later divorced, they remained friends throughout life.

Janet said: “Phil was unique. He would turn his hand to anything. I remember he boxed as an amateur for Haslingden Police and turned professional in around 1970.

“He was unconventional in many ways and would always be up for a bit of fun. He would do outrageous things and had a great sense of humour.

“His parents moved from Bacup to Burnley where they opened a pie shop in Parliament Street, and later moved to Brierfield. After retiring from boxing he started a property business and had his own place in Normandy, France. He would drive a van around there selling crepes.

“He was also a great blues singer and was also very interested in organic food. He also opened his own boxing gym in Todmorden Road.”

Phil’s funeral will be held on Friday at Burnley Crematorium at 3-15pm followed by a wake at Rosegrove Unity Club.