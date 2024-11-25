A local man has been charged and fined for committing 10 counts of breaching House in Multiple Occupation Regulations at the same address in Colne.

Quality Homes NW Limited and Director Mark Hogg were sentenced at Preston Magistrates’ Court for 10 offences each relating to a property on Keighley Road.

The property had not been managed in accordance with the Management of Houses in Multiple Occupation (England) Regulations 2006.

The regulations breached were duty of manager to provide information to occupier; duty of manager to take safety measures; duty of manager to maintain the common parts, fixtures and fittings and duty of manager to maintain living accommodation.

Inside the property in Keighley Road, Colne

Coun. Asjad Mahmood, leader of Pendle Borough Council, said: “Ensuring the safety of tenants is a fundamental responsibility of all landlords. The condition of this property was so poor, it is fortunate it has not resulted in a fatality.”

“This fine is a critical reminder that neglecting safety standards will not be tolerated. We urge all landlords to prioritise compliance with regulations.”

The company was fined £8,000 with a £2,000 surcharge and £1,862.50 in costs, totalling £11,862.50.

Mr Hogg was fined £2,155 with a £862 surcharge, totalling £3,017.00. This was taking into account his guilty plea.

Mr Hogg has now sold the property on Keighley Road. The company had 42 houses and now only has 16 remaining which Mr Hogg intends to sell over the next 12 months to wind the company up.

Sarah Whitwell, head of Housing and Environmental Health for Pendle Council, said: “We had previously warned Mr Hogg on a number of occasions about the state of the property; but unfortunately he did not take the council’s warning seriously and failed to take any action.”

Coun. Mohammed Iqbal, the council’s portfolio holder for Housing and Environmental Health, added: “When Environmental Health Officers from Pendle Council visited the property, they found appalling and unhygienic living conditions, which is completely unacceptable.

“There were damaged and smashed windows; damp and water ingress; and a shared toilet had leaked into the kitchen with no attempt made to sanitise it.

“The communal cooker was broken, resulting in the tenants using portable appliances in their bedrooms, which dramatically increased fire risk. There were combustibles on corridors, fire doors in poor condition and fire alarm systems not maintained, faulty and not tested.”