Nine shops across East Lancashire are being investigated by police after failing to comply with legislation over the sale of knives to youths.

Police officers conducted an underage sales operation as part of Operation Sceptre, a national week of action to tackle knife crime.

The visits, which took place across the week, aimed to ensure that local businesses across East Lancashire are complying with legislation and that those under the age of 18 are unable to purchase knives.

Of the 23 retail premises across Burnley, Hyndburn, Pendle, Ribble Valley and Rossendale, 14 challenged the underage shopper about their age before refusing to sell the items. Nine sold the items without challenge and are being dealt with.

Sgt Michael Johnson from the Lancashire Violence Reduction Unit said: “Knives and other bladed articles are dangerous and the sale of them to children is not only illegal but puts them at risk too.

“We will continue to take action and carry out operations like this one to ensure those selling these items do so legally. If you have any information on local shops selling knives to young people, please do contact us so that we can take appropriate action.”

Meanwhile, 626 knives have been recovered throughout East Lancashire as part of Operation Sceptre.

Officers emptied the five knife bins dotted across East Lancashire and recovered 626 knives. Weapons included swords, cleavers and a variety of knives.

Officers also engaged with the community through educational talks, community visits and leaflet drops.

If you have any information about knife crime in your area, call 101 or report anonymously through the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.