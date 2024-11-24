Elderly man dies after his car enters water near Colne during Storm Bert

By Laura Longworth
Published 24th Nov 2024, 18:36 BST

An elderly man has died after his car entered water near Colne during Storm Bert.

Police received a report of a car entering a body of water in Cockhill Lane in Foulridge at 4-16pm yesterday.

Officers, along with colleagues from other emergency services, attended, and a man in his 80s was recovered from the water.

He was sadly later pronounced dead at hospital.

Photo by Neil Cross Police stock imagePhoto by Neil Cross Police stock image
Photo by Neil Cross Police stock image

A police spokesperson said: “Our thoughts are with his loved ones at this incredibly distressing time.

“A woman in her 80s was also taken to hospital. Thankfully, her condition is not life-threatening.

“The man’s death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be passed to the coroner in due course.

