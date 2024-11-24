An elderly man has died after his car entered water near Colne during Storm Bert.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police received a report of a car entering a body of water in Cockhill Lane in Foulridge at 4-16pm yesterday.

Officers, along with colleagues from other emergency services, attended, and a man in his 80s was recovered from the water.

He was sadly later pronounced dead at hospital.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Photo by Neil Cross Police stock image

A police spokesperson said: “Our thoughts are with his loved ones at this incredibly distressing time.

“A woman in her 80s was also taken to hospital. Thankfully, her condition is not life-threatening.

“The man’s death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be passed to the coroner in due course.