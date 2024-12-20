You won’t believe the price of some of the VIP Coldplay concert tickets | SJM Concerts

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Free Champagne, VIP lounge access and even after-party invitations can all be had with these dream concert ticket deals

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It seems like 2025 is going to be a huge year for concerts. Oasis, Coldplay, Bruce Springsteen and McFly have all announced tours and tickets are selling out fast.

Getting decent seats and VIP hospitality for these dates might seem like an impossible dream, but we've found some remarkably good prices by shopping around.

Watch McFly and Busted battle it out from premium seats for just £75

It's a deal by Seat Unique, a specialist in offering up a VIP experience for the biggest concerts out there. And these prices are for the gig in Manchester - it costs a little more for other venues.

If you'd rather see Sam Fender, there's an incredible package deal available for London Stadium in June.

Sam Fender VIP tickets are surprisingly affordable | David Jackson

You'll have a premium padded seat in the middle tier, a private bar, and food options in the premium lounge.

Fancy watching Oasis from a private box? That’ll be £32,000, please. | Getty Images

If you wanted to see Coldplay, the VIP packages are quite pricey, but the cheapest deal is currently for Wembley Stadium, which is impressive.

A £699 premium ticket gives you premium padded seating in level two, premium dining options, and access to the bars in the level two concourse.

VIP tickets to see the Sugababes are just £85 | Getty Images

If money really is no object, you could also choose a box, which seats up to 12 people. This gives you the full five-star service, complimentary drinks, and a mouth-watering menu of food. Fill it with friends and this will set you back more than £25,000.

It might seem a lot of money, but filling an exclusive box with the same package for an Oasis concert at Wembley would cost £32,000. So the Coldplay deal really is a bargain.

Thankfully there are other very tempting concerts at more accessible prices. Robbie Williams, for example, is touring in the summer, and a VIP ticket at Manchester is just £199.

Or you could watch the Sugababes at Manchester from the VIP lounge for a bargain price of £85 per person.

With all these deals, the availability is limited, and some of the big concerts are selling out quickly. So jump on them while you still can.