Yes, this is on the nose. We’ve all had our fill of pandemics. But consider, if you’ve watched in dismay at who has been handling our UK pandemic response (Barnard Castle to check your eyesight, anyone?), here, you have the chance to try and solve the situation yourself.

With multiple viruses breaking out simultaneously across the globe, you are a disease-fighting specialist. Your mission: control the hotspots, while researching cures for the individual plagues.

What’s great about Pandemic is that you need to collaborate with your fellow players to succeed. Here, you won’t end up in some purgatorial deadlock while you watch two other people clearly on the road to victory: either you all work together to solve the crisis, or you all lose. Everybody takes their own role within the team (Operations Expert? Scientist?)

You may be well and truly fatigued from the real pandemic, but this board game version is an oddly cathartic iteration: here, intelligence and team-work wins.