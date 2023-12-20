Located in the former Dorothy Perkins and Burton’s fashion store in St James Street in the town centre, Sui Generis is also a coffee bar and welcome hub for people to meet friends and use the computers available to sort out college assignments and CVs.

Wayne Walsh, the man behind the project, is also keen for the project to become a champion of mental health awareness and improvement and he is supporting Burnley based Casual Minds Matter CIC. The organisation will be selling its own branded goods in the store with all profits funding free mental health counselling and support.