News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 day ago Fire breaks out on London underground
21 hours ago UK National Lottery player comes forward to claim £46.2 million prize
22 hours ago Zoe Ball drops out of presenting King Charles coronation concert
1 day ago Watch: Red Arrows cockpit view of King Charles Coronation Flypast
1 day ago Prince George, Princess Charlotte & Prince Louis shine at coronation
1 day ago Lottery players urged to check numbers as UK player wins £46.2 million

Police seize car after man admits driving without licence for 50 years - and ‘bragging about it’

A pensioner from Derbyshire admitted to driving without a licence for 50 years

Ayaan Ali
By Ayaan Ali
Published 8th May 2023, 12:14 BST- 1 min read

A motorist had his car seized after driving without a licence for 50 years, a spokesperson for the Derbyshire Road Policing Unit has confirmed.

The 69-year-old pensioner was found without a driver's licence after being pulled over by police.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The driver revealed he'd been driving illegally since the age of 19 and scammed insurance companies claiming he had a licence. He has never passed a driving test before.

Derbyshire Road Policing Unit were forced to seize the car before reporting the man to police for several offences.

Most Popular

    A spokesperson for the Derbyshire RPU tweeted: "The driver of this vehicle has never passed a test despite being 69 years old and having been driving for over 50 years.

    ''He has systematically provided details to insurance companies indicating that he had a license (sp) but the flaw in his dastardly plan was bragging.

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    "His long reign came to an abrupt end once we found out. Vehicle seized and driver reported for numerous offences."

    The penalty for driving without a licence can be between three to six points and up to a £1,000 fine. 

    Related topics:PolicePensionerDerbyshire