Is Emmerdale on TV tonight? ITV television schedule shake-up due to Qatar FIFA World Cup 2022 coverage
Emmerdale is just one of a number of ITV shows, such as This Morning and Loose Women, that are affected by the broadcaster’s FIFA World Cup 2022 coverage.
ITV has confirmed a widely changed television schedule to accommodate its coverage of the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar. Bad news for Emmerdale fans, the popular Yorkshire soap has been affected.
The controversial Qatar international football tournament started with the opening game of Qatar vs Ecuador on Sunday (November 20). It will continue for four weeks and come to its conclusion with the World Cup final on December 18.
A number of fixtures have been selected to be broadcast on ITV at different times each day, such as at 10am, 1pm, 4pm or 7pm. As a result, the broadcaster has been forced to make changes to its regular television schedule.
Emmerdale normally airs on ITV on weekdays with episodes that have a runtime of 30-minutes. Viewers are transported to the goings-on in the Yorkshire Dales from Monday to Friday each week.
Television schedule changes are set to affect the length of an Emmerdale episode, with ITV deciding to give viewers three one-hour-long episodes to make up for the days the soap will not air. Here is everything you need to know.
When is Emmerdale on TV tonight?
The World Cup, much like how the broadcaster dealt with EURO 2022, has prompted ITV to bring back boxsets, but this time to new streaming service ITVX. Each Monday over the duration of the football tournament, all of the week’s episodes will land on ITVX at once for you to binge watch. For more information, visit the ITVX website. The episodes will also be available on ITV Hub.