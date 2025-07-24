Burnley residents offered the chance to win a day out with a difference!

Local people have been given the chance to win two tickets for a wonderful day out - including a £100 restaurant voucher - to view the outstanding beauty of the Peak District.

Stagecoach are giving away two day-tickets for the popular Peak Sightseer open-top bus service, as well as £100 to spend at one of the Longbow Venues, either The Ashford Arms, The Maynard, Grindleford or The George, Hathersage!

All you need to do for your chance, to win, is to comment "Peak Sightseer" on Stagecoach’s Facebook or Instagram post referencing the competition.

-- The Instagram post is at: https://www.instagram.com/reel/DMR_qVwtVav/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

-- And the Facebook link is: https://www.facebook.com/reel/1284676216389260?locale=en_GB

The prize draw runs from Saturday 19 July 2025 until 9.00pm Saturday 2 August 2025 - the winner will be selected within two days after.

Matt Kitchin, Managing Director at Stagecoach, said: “We love welcoming people onto the Peak Sightseer to explore the incredible scenery and the amazing villages and towns of the Peak District. So, this really could be your chance to win a very special day out - good luck!”

The Peak Sightseer open-top bus season runs daily until 21 September, then weekends only from 27 September until 25 October. Red Route buses travel one way in a loop with stops including Chatsworth House, Pilsley for the Chatsworth Estate Farm Shop, Hassop Station for the Monsal Trail, Bakewell, and Ashford in the Water.

Peak Sightseer

Meanwhile, Blue Route stops include: Chatsworth House, Baslow Nether End for Baslow Edge, Longshaw Lodge for Padley Gorge and the Longshaw Estate, Castleton for Peveril Castle and the breathtaking views of Winnats Pass, and Blue John Cavern for Mam Tor.

Day tickets are available for just £12 for Adults, £7 for Under-19’s and Concessions, and just £30 for a Group of up to five people. 48-hour tickets are only £22 for Adults and £55 for any Group of up to five people. You can buy Peak Sightseer tickets on the Stagecoach app or on the day from your driver. Under-5's and well-behaved dogs travel free.

Also, customers with a valid ticket to Chatsworth House or gardens, farmyard and playground can get £5 off a Group day or 48-hour ticket.

-- To find out more about local bus routes and services, and to track your local bus, you can download the Stagecoach Bus App from https://www.stagecoachbus.com/promos-and-offers/national/stagecoachbusapp.