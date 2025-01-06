25 lovely images as snow transforms Burnley into winter wonderland (part three)

By Sue Plunkett
Published 6th Jan 2025, 16:54 GMT
It may be freezing cold and cause some disuption, but when the snow falls it transforms everywhere, including Burnley.

And here is is our third gallery of images. If you missed the first two please click HERE and HERE.

Ightenhill Park

1. Winter wonderland scenes in Burnley after snowfall at the weekend

Ightenhill Park Photo: Stephanie Mottershead

Ightenhill Park

2. Winter wonderland scenes in Burnley after snowfall at the weekend

Ightenhill Park Photo: Stephanie Mottershead

Ightenhill Park

3. Winter wonderland scenes in Burnley after snowfall at the weekend

Ightenhill Park Photo: Stephanie Mottershead

Ightenhill Park

4. Winter wonderland scenes in Burnley after snowfall at the weekend

Ightenhill Park Photo: Stephanie Mottershead

