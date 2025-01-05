And here is our second gallery of photos capturing some fantastic scenes of snowy scenes and youngsters sledging and building snowmen. To look at the images from the first gallery please click HERE.
1. Great images from snow covered Burnley January 5th 2025 (part two)
Ellis (7) rolls a massive snowball off Clevelands Road in Burnley. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard
2. Great images from snow covered Burnley January 5th 2025 (part two)
Little Amy (three) has a chat with her snowman in the garden of her home in Lowerhouse Photo: s
3. Great images from snow covered Burnley January 5th 2025 (part two)
Flynn (9) sledding in Scott Park, Burnley. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard
4. Great images from snow covered Burnley January 5th 2025 (part two)
A snowman in Scott Park, Burnley. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.