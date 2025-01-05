18 wonderful photos of snow scenes in Burnley (part two)

By Sue Plunkett
Published 5th Jan 2025, 16:27 GMT
Burnley woke up to a snow covered town this morning.

And here is our second gallery of photos capturing some fantastic scenes of snowy scenes and youngsters sledging and building snowmen. To look at the images from the first gallery please click HERE.

Ellis (7) rolls a massive snowball off Clevelands Road in Burnley. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

1. Great images from snow covered Burnley January 5th 2025 (part two)

Little Amy (three) has a chat with her snowman in the garden of her home in Lowerhouse

2. Great images from snow covered Burnley January 5th 2025 (part two)

Flynn (9) sledding in Scott Park, Burnley. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

3. Great images from snow covered Burnley January 5th 2025 (part two)

A snowman in Scott Park, Burnley. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

4. Great images from snow covered Burnley January 5th 2025 (part two)

