A huge new car, van and motorbike hypermarket will soon be opening in Lancashire.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Motortrust UK have announced on their social media platforms that they have acquired the former Winfields site in Haslingden, and will fill the 13-acre site with 1,800 vehicles in November.

They claim it will be “the biggest hyper used car independent supermarket of all time”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On TikTok, a group spokesman states: “It’s not just cars, they’re going to have campervans, they’re going to have pickup trucks, commercial vehcles, they’re going to be serving every edge of the community - and they have space for it - there are 13 whopping acres of land, and the tarmac’s already down.”

Preston site

He added: “It couldn’t be a better situation. They’ve also got a preparation centre which has now been completed and is opening in November which is seven and a half acres, and that’s in Preston. That means that every single car that comes to them has been through their preparation centre, it’s going to be dealt with in three days. So when the cars arrive here, at this huge site, they’re going to be ready to drive away in one hour.”

Former Winfields site, Haslingden | Google

On a tour of the site, close to the M66, the spokesman shows areas that will be turned into dedicated valet bays, a space for the indoor showroom, security barriers and customer parking.

The number of jobs created at the Preston prep centre and Haslingden site, and opening date details have not been revealed. MotorTrust UK, which has sites in Preston, Garstang and Lancaster, has not responded to enquiries by the Post.

What happened to Winfields?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Winfields operated as an outdoor clothing and equipment retail chain for more than 50 years, with its main shop and headquarters in Haslingden. It was founded by Dale Winfield, and the company was led by his wife June and their children Joe and Janine, following his death in 2015.

It used to employ more than 200 people but fell into financial trouble following the pandemic. The company entered into adminstration in April, with all stores closing.