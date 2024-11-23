Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Officers have closed a road in Burnley as rain during Storm Bert hammers the town.

The police are warning drivers that the road through Towneley Park from Todmorden Road is currently closed due to flooding.

A police spokesperson said: “This will be closed for some considerable time. Access is still available from the Springwood Road side to get to the hall, garden centre and car parks.”