Readers have had their say on the county council’s proposals to revamp a Burnley town centre road.

The council plans to widen pavements in Manchester Road and Grimshaw Street and reduce the availability of limited waiting bays (standard parking bays). Provision has been included for taxis and loading for businesses, and parking in Grimshaw Street for blue badge holders will be introduced.

The changes are part of a Levelling Up East Lancashire programme to enhance connectivity and boost local economy.

Image of Lancashire County Council's proposed work to revamp Manchester Road in Burnley town centre.

Many readers took to social media to express their feelings on the topic.

Maggie Ingham agreed with MP Ryan, saying: “Could they not just resurface some of the worst roads for a more comfortable drive, instead of wasting millions on something nobody wants?”

Pete Davis called it “Yorkshire Street 2.0 – can’t wait for two more years of chaos.”

Chris Graver fears “It won’t be long before there is a serious accident in Yorkshire Street turning right onto Todmorden Road. I got run off the road by [someone] turning right and on the wrong side of the road coming up by the aqueduct.”

Meanwhile, Kathryn Hardacre commented: “I agree [with MP Ryan. It’s] definitely not needed. Local people are fed up with all the roadworks and the traffic delays caused. It will affect businesses as the street parking of 40 minutes will be lost and the major work involved will put people off coming into town, affecting footfall for local businesses. The Standish Street ‘improvements’ evidenced this.”

Dan Howorth said: “The council needs to make the town centre worth going into before doing up the roads and pavements leading to it.”

And Alexander Johnson believes “It’s not just Manchester Road, it’s everywhere that needs revamping.”

Others felt positively about the plans.

Rupert Booth said: “Brilliant, do it. People on here moan that nothing is done to improve the town centre but then moan when it’s actually done.”

Anthony Stephenson added: “Looks like a good improvement to me. Too many complainers in this town who don’t like change. I like the changes under the Culvert and the pedestrian underpass was awful and needed filling in… bit of disruption won’t be the end of the world.”

And Matt Farrington said: “This isn’t much of a main route so it might not cause as much disruption, apart from buses and late night taxis.”

What has the county council said?

Coun. Aidy Riggott, cabinet member for Economic Development and Growth, said: "Following our successful bid in 2023 to bring £50m. of Government funding to the local area, we have engaged extensively with local communities, businesses and other stakeholders, including our MPs. The insight we have gained from this has helped us to shape these plans to ensure they meet the needs and carry the support of local people.

"The majority of respondents who took part in a survey earlier this year supported the proposed Levelling Up East Lancashire programme, which does not include the pedestrianisation of Manchester Road and Grimshaw Street in Burnley town centre.

"The current plans are supported by the executive and political leadership of Burnley Council, and we have received letters of support from three out of the four local MPs."